Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Lincoln Park Brush Fire Extinguished

By Debbie L. Sklar
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UrNR7_0bGXCbYw00
Firefighters Tuesday morning put out a small vegetation blaze at Groveland Drive and 53rd Street in the Lincoln Park area, Photo via OnScene.TV.

Firefighters Tuesday morning put out a small vegetation blaze at Groveland Drive and 53rd Street in the Lincoln Park area, authorities said.

The blaze was out by about 5 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

According to police, the party calling in the fire reported a potential arsonist at the scene, but the SDPD watch commander told City News Service that officers did not find anyone.

The cause was under investigation.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Lincoln, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Lincoln Park Brush Fire#Sdpd#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Encinitas, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Motorcyclist Hurt in Encinitas Crash

A motorcyclist was injured this morning after colliding with an SUV in Encinitas, police said. The accident was reported at 8:05 a.m. at the intersection of Olivenhain Road and El Camino Real, according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department watch commander. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and...
Julian, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Harley Rider Killed, Motorist Injured, in Head-on Collision on Route 79 Near Julian

A motorcyclist died Friday in a head-on collision with a car on a curving mountain road in East County. The Oceanside man, 33, was riding north on state Route 79 in the Julian area shortly before 1:30 p.m. when his 2008 Harley Davidson Dyna Glide veered to the left. He crossed into a southbound lane, into the path of an oncoming 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, according to the California Highway Patrol.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Suspect Accused in Gaslamp Shooting Death Pleads Not Guilty to Murder

A 25-year-old Northern California resident accused of gunning down a man in the Gaslamp Quarter last month pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge. Lord Gabriel, a resident of the Contra Costa County city of Pittsburg, is accused of shooting 25-year-old Jose Jonathan Garcia just before 2 a.m. July 19. Gabriel would faces 50 years to life in state prison if convicted of murder and a firearm use allegation.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Gunmen Rob Pacific Beach Liquor Store

Police Wednesday are searching for two men who robbed a Pacific Beach liquor store at gunpoint. The crime occurred at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday, when the suspects entered the Jug Liquor Store at 4979 Cass St. and forced one of two clerks to empty the cash register, San Diego Police Department Officer Tony Martinez said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy