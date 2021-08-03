Lincoln Park Brush Fire Extinguished

Firefighters Tuesday morning put out a small vegetation blaze at Groveland Drive and 53rd Street in the Lincoln Park area, Photo via OnScene.TV.

Firefighters Tuesday morning put out a small vegetation blaze at Groveland Drive and 53rd Street in the Lincoln Park area, authorities said.

The blaze was out by about 5 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

According to police, the party calling in the fire reported a potential arsonist at the scene, but the SDPD watch commander told City News Service that officers did not find anyone.

The cause was under investigation.

–City News Service