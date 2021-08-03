Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Finishing 'Sunday In The Park': Behind-The-Scenes Stories Of Working With Sondheim

By Fresh Air
wwno.org
 2 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. The musicals "Sunday In The Park With George," "Into The Woods" and "Passion" are usually called Stephen Sondheim musicals. And, of course, Sondheim is widely acknowledged as the most innovative and brilliant Broadway composer and lyricist of our time. But there's someone else who is essential in the creation of those three shows. And he is my guest, James Lapine. He wrote the books for each of those musicals and directed the original Broadway productions. "Sunday In The Park With George" won a Pulitzer Prize for drama. Lapine won a Tony for the book of "Into The Woods." Lapine also co-wrote the book with William Finn for "Falsettos."

www.wwno.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lapine
Person
Georges Seurat
Person
Mandy Patinkin
Person
Stephen Sondheim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Air#Yale Repertory Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Books & LiteratureMartha's Vineyard Times

Great minds

“Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created Sunday in the Park with George” by James Lapine is a gem of a book, a most untraditional memoir, an intimate view into the artistic process of transforming a bigger-than-life 19th-century French pointillist painting into a Broadway hit. Lapine says in a recent email about its origin, “The publisher of Farrar, Straus and Giroux suggested I write a memoir. I didn’t feel I wanted to do that but sometime after we spoke, I had this idea of writing a first-hand account of what goes into making a piece of theater.”
Entertainmentclassical-music.com

West Side Story: our guide to Bernstein’s original 1957 musical

With lyrics by the great Stephen Sondheim and book by Arthur Laurents, West Side Story was initially simply a collaboration between composer Leonard Bernstein and choreographer Jerome Robbins. The idea had initially been suggested by Robbins in 1949 and he and Bernstein worked on it for the following years on and off, but it was only when Sondheim came on board was there a period of concentrated effort on the production. It was initially planned to be based on a conflict between Catholics and Jews, until the pair read a headline about gang violence between Mexican and white people and realised there was a more pressing issue they could focus on.
Entertainmentladuenews.com

Review: The Muny is Alive With ‘The Sound of Music’

Tickets: $18-$110 and 1,400 free seats; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com. Highlights: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s final collaboration, The Sound of Music, returns to The Muny for an 11th time – but the first since 2010 – in a strong, spirited rendition of the perennial audience favorite, capped by winning performances by Kate Rockwell as Maria and Bryonha Marie Parham as the Mother Abbess.
Burbank, CASFGate

Alvin Ing, Pioneering Asian American Broadway Actor, Dies at 89

Alvin Ing, a pioneering Asian American Broadway actor who appeared in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Flower Drum Song” and Stephen Sondheim’s “Pacific Overtures,” died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif. on July 31. He was 89. Ing’s representatives said that the fully-vaccinated actor was diagnosed with pneumonia in...
MoviesPopculture

Ariana DeBose Details 'Thrilling' Experience Filming Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' (Exclusive)

With an illustrious career spanning more than four decades between dramas and science fiction, acclaimed director Steven Spielberg finally gets to make his first musical with the highly-anticipated West Side Story, hitting theaters before the holiday season this year on Dec. 10. Boasting a young, talented cast, the beloved musical reboot also stars Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon! star, Ariana DeBose, who told PopCulture.com how excited she was about the holiday release.
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

Josh Groban

Showing 1 - 15 of 15 articles tagged "Josh Groban" A Guide to the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Special's All-Star Guest Cast. After airing its series finale last year, Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is returning for one last adventure this week with... Emmys Preview: Handicapping The Nominees For Original Music and...
Moviesmoviestvnetwork.com

Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Titanic

For showtimes, click here. Long before Kate and Leo took their journey, Barbara Stanwyck, Clifton Webb, and a whole cast of characters went aboard 1953's Titanic. According to screenwriter Walter Reisch, 20th Century Fox studio head Darryl F. Zanuck got the ball rolling for the film because he wanted a vehicle for Clifton Webb to kickstart his career as a character actor.
Movieshollywood-elsewhere.com

Diverse “Exorcist” & Torturing of Ellen Burstyn

At age 88, Ellen Burstyn has been a combination class act and locomotive for over a half-century (and over 60 years if you count her TV work). She shifted into a big-time film career after her performance in Peter Bogdanovich‘s The Last Picture Show, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary on 10.22.21, and she’s managed to star or costar in mostly cool, tasteful, adult-angled dramas (Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Resurrection, Requiem for a Dream, W., Pieces of a Woman) over the succeeding decades.
Moviescityweekly.net

Into the Woods

Sometimes, as a critic, you stand alone. Sometimes you hate the thing everyone else loves, and sometimes you love the thing everyone else hates, and it just comes with the territory. That notion manifested itself powerfully at the 2021 virtual incarnation of the Sundance Film Festival, where the U.S. Dramatic Competition entry John and the Hole had me convinced I'd seen one of the best films I'd see all year—while everyone else appeared to be reacting with at best a shrug, if not outright disdain.
EntertainmentPosted by
Deadline

‘Tina’ Musical Rounds Out Broadway Reopening Cast: Daniel J. Watts Returns As Ike – Update

UPDATE, with additional cast Adrienne Warren will be joined by her original Broadway principal cast mates of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical when the show returns to the stage in October. Among the actors now confirmed to return are Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner. Producers announced the cast today. (Warren had been previously confirmed for her limited engagement return, though the length of her run has not been announced.) When the musical reopens at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Friday, Oct. 8, the principal cast will include Warren, Watts, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner...
MoviesPosted by
SPY

Haunted House Movies That Will Keep You Up All Night Long

There are many genres of horror to please all types of scary movie lovers, from psychological thrillers, to ghost stories, to zombies and everything in between. One sub-genre that’s always worth a good fright, however, are haunted house stories. And since we’re absolutely obsessed with Halloween, we’re already queuing up the best haunted house movies. One reason we love haunted house movies is that they are completely relatable. Sure, not everyone believes in ghosts, but plenty of us have been scared at one point or another over some unidentified sound or shadow while home alone. So of course the thought that...
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

New on DVD: Ellyn Burstyn finds a new home in 'Queen Bees'

A comedy about a woman's reluctant move to a retirement community tops the DVD releases for the week of Aug. 10. "Queen Bees": Ellen Burstyn stars as Helen, a widower living alone who is sent by her daughter to a senior's home after a kitchen fire incident. Though not wild about the move initially, friendship with a group of women known as the Queen Bees and romance with a new suitor quickly follow for Helen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy