QB Deshaun Watson misses Houston Texans' Tuesday practice for undisclosed reason
HOUSTON -- After participating in the first five practices of Houston Texans training camp, quarterback Deshaun Watson did not practice Tuesday. After the Texans' first day of padded practice, head coach David Culley declined to say why Watson did not practice. Watson was seen briefly with the team's trainer during Monday's practice but returned to the field afterward. Culley declined to say whether Watson's absence was related to an injury.www.espn.com
