Leggings Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that Will Make You Want to Work Out

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week in and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still delivering tons of great deals on leggings! The sale is open from July 28 to August 6, so you'd better shop fast!. Fashion-forward and functional styles from brands like Nike, Spanx, Sweaty Betty, Alo, Beyond Yoga and more are on deep discount, with some even over 50% off. Jennifer Lopez's favorite Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Leggings are 40% off, discounted from $80 to just $48. And several styles from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American have been marked down, including the Seamless Chunky Rib Legging, which is now just $47.

