Summer is usually a fun mixture of soaking in new films at the theater while eagerly anticipating a stacked home video release slate for the fall. The ongoing Covid pandemic has kinda upended that tradition. Theaters are back open, but the release window for films is even shorter so when we used to get a little time to catch our breath in August, the studios and boutique labels are throwing some heavy hitters at us. From your favorite shape-shifting vehicles to an inept bodyguard to an epic science fiction box office bomb - there's some great stuff out there to gather up for your ever-growing collection.