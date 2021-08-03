‘American Idol’ Season 5 Marks Return of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan As Judges For Overall 20th Season
The competition series that launched the careers of Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia Barrino and Kelly Clarkson – American Idol – welcomes back music industry legends, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and veteran host Ryan Seacrest to help discover America’s next singing sensation for a fifth season on ABC. The show will simultaneously celebrate the franchise’s historic 20th season overall, when it returns spring 2022.www.blackfilm.com
