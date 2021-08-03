‘American Idol’ Season 5 Marks Return of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan As Judges For Overall 20th Season

American Idol is getting ready to kick off their 20th season. That alone is impressive, but when you really think about what they have accomplished in those 20 years, wowza. It was recently announced that Luke Bryan is returning to judge again this year along with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Hopefully they will help someone from Idaho make it into the top 5. We have had some incredibly talented Idahoans who have made it pretty far on national television competitions. Click here to check out "Talented Idahoans Got National Recognition"