Tactical Tuesday #38: When Should You Slow Play Aces and Kings?

 6 days ago

Tactical Tuesday #38: When Should You Slow Play Aces and Kings?. On this week's episode, Coach Brad and Jon analyze two hands that Brad played where he decided to slow play pocket aces and pocket kings preflop. Coach Brad explains when and why he thinks its more profitable to slow play these monster pocket pairs rather than try to get all the money in before the flop.To learn more about the Free Nuffle promotion, visit: https://chasingpokergreatness.com/free-nuffle-promotionNew CPG Cash Game Courses!Preflop Bootcamp: https://bit.ly/Preflop-BootcampFish in a Barrel: http://bit.ly/fish-in-a-barrelNeutralize Flop Leads: https://bit.ly/2OkN8Yt.

pokerfuse.com

Comments / 0

