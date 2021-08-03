Cancel
Afghanistan’s situation rapidly deteriorating, US envoy warns

Norman Transcript
 2 days ago

The Afghan government is too weak to win a negotiated settlement without a new military strategy, the U.S. envoy to the war-ravaged country said Tuesday. “The situation is very concerning, and our expectation is that both the government and the Talibs would focus on a political settlement,” Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, said at the Aspen Security Forum. With the Taliban surging, it’s now necessary for the government to find its “military bearings,” he said.

