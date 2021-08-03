Cancel
Springdale, AR

Tyson Foods Requires All Workers to Be Vaccinated

By Lance Turner
Arkansas Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyson Foods Inc. of Springdale said Tuesday that it will require all U.S. workers — some 120,000 people — be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1. The move makes the publicly traded meat processor (NYSE: TSN) the largest U.S. food company to require vaccinations for its entire workforce. The company said that almost half of its U.S. workforce — 56,000 people — have been vaccinated already, but that it wants to do more.

