Charleston Opera Theater to Host A Gala Celebration of Italian Opera on September 18th

Charleston Opera Theater announced that they will host “Serenata Italiana: A Gala Celebration of Italian Opera” at 7:30 pm on Saturday, September 18th at the Sottile Theatre in downtown Charleston. This performance will be a celebration of the Italian opera tradition and will feature some of the most well-known excerpts from masters such as Puccini, Verdi, Rossini, Mascagni and Leoncavallo. Headlining this event will be international artists Keri Alkeme, soprano; Jasmine Habersham, soprano Dominick Chenes, tenor; Michael Chioldi, baritone. Wojciech Milewski conducts the Charleston Opera Theater Orchestra and The College of Charleston Opera collaborates to contribute an opera chorus.