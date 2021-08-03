Neal Schon’s Guitar Auction Brings More Than $4.2 Million

It’s difficult to explain the hysteria and adulation of fans for the Beatles, one of the most influential acts in Twentieth Century popular music. To put it simply, even today, when two handwritten Beatles setlists from the group’s early days are being auctioned off, for a whopping $250,000 no less, a fan will pay with a smile on his face, what words won’t be able to accomplish, ‘Auctions’ will! Courtesy of Bonham’s auction house, two handwritten setlists, among only eight in existence, are officially going under the hammer.