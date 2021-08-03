Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany County, NY

Inmate escapes from Albany County jail but doesn’t get far

By Jim Franco
Posted by 
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 6 days ago

COLONIE — An inmate scaled two fences and escaped from the Albany County jail on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The freedom of Pharaoh Mangroo, though, was short lived and the 25-year-old was arrested at Shaker Ridge Country Club, located about a mile from the jail.

Colonie police arrested Mangroo on April 12 on the felony of criminal contempt and the misdemeanors of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and menacing.

He was released pending court action and allegedly committed an assault in the state of New Jersey, according to Sheriff Craig D. Apple. During that crime, he allegedly “created an extreme indifference to human life and caused serious bodily injury to another person.”

He fled Jersey and was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s in the Town of Colonie and remanded to the county jail on July 19.

In addition to pending charges, Mangroo is charged with the felony of escape.

He was treated at Albany Medical Center Hospital for minor injuries and lacerations suffered from the razor wire installed on the top of the fence surrounding the jail.

Comments / 11

Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
820
Followers
686
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Colonie, NY
City
Albany, NY
Colonie, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany County, NY
Government
Colonie, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaker Ridge Country Club#Sheriff Craig D Apple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Glenmont, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Police: Hotel employee planted camera outside room

GLENMONT — An Albany man alleged to have planted a recording device underneath the door of an area hotel room was arrested by Bethlehem police on Friday, Aug. 6. Bryan R. Taylor, 30, of Albany, was allegedly observed placing an image recording device underneath the door of one of the rooms at the Comfort Inn […]
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Colonie police look for new ways to recruit

COLONIE — The Police Department, concerned about getting enough potential officers to take the civil service test in September, has hired a video crew to put together a promotional video touting the positive aspects of joining the ranks. The department currently has essentially 111 uniformed officers — Chief Jonathan Teale’s retirement will become official at […]
Albany, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Albany Med requires employees get vaccinated

ALBANY — Albany Medical Center Hospital is requiring all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 before Oct. 1. “After several months of careful deliberation, with a multi-disciplinary team looking at the issue of COVID vaccination, we have come forward with the position that we will be requiring COVID vaccine for our entire workforce,” said President and […]
Schenectady, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Schenectady ARC and Assemblyman Santabarbara host rally, call on governor to provide better funding for DSP agencies

SCHENECTADY — On a day-to-day basis, direct support professionals are expected to perform a host of tasks: administering medication, preparing food, assisting with laundry, accompanying clients on outings and appointments, administering insulin injections, and forming relationships with those they support. Though it’s a field that attracts dedicated workers fueled by their passion and commitment, the paycheck of $12.50 an hour has made it an impossible career for many New York DSPs.
Albany, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

One New York governor was impeached, more than a century ago

ALBANY — Just one of the state’s 56 duly elected governors has been impeached, and that happened more than a century ago at the behest of one of the most notorious political machines in history. Should the state Assembly vote to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as expected, the process, presumably, will follow the same procedures […]
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Colonie Planning Board tables storage facility project

COLONIE — Despite a number of changes made since it was first denied concept acceptance, the Planning Board did not advance a proposed self-storage project on New Karner Road. The main remaining issue is the size of the three-story, 91,200-square-foot building and how it would fit in with its immediate surroundings. “In the overall area, […]
Delmar, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Pool Owners Sought for DEC’s Annual Citizen Science Survey for Invasive Species Early Detection of Asian Longhorned Beetle Infestations to Protect Trees

DELMAR — Five Rivers Environmental Education Center was identified as the frontline in the state’s fight against the invasive Asian Longhorned Beetle on Thursday, July 30. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos encouraged swimming pool owners to participate in the DEC’s annual Asian Longhorned Beetle Swimming Pool Survey.
Albany, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

State Ed announces $6.2M in Federal Funds available to libraries, cultural institutions

ALBANY — More than $6.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds are available to help libraries and other cultural institutions across the state address the digital divide, increase access to the state’s cultural history and expand student access to digital learning materials, State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa announced last week. “Libraries are […]
New York City, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Governor Cuomo Launches Second round of $175 Million Workforce Development Initiative

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of the second round of the $175 million Workforce Development Initiative on Wednesday, July 28. This second round of funding makes $48 million available to support strategic regional efforts that help New Yorkers find quality, well-paid jobs and meet businesses’ short-term workforce needs, improve regional talent pipelines, […]
Mechanicville, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Obituary: Bartholomew A. Necroto

MECHANICVILLE – Bartholomew A. Necroto, 74, of Mechanicville, previously a Slingerlands resident for over 20 years, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2021, at St. Peter’s Hospital surrounded by family.     Born in Brooklyn, he is the son of the late Bartholomew and June Necroto. A United States Air force veteran who served 4 years, he continued his service […]
Hudson, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

FIVE QUESTIONS: Mariesa Jozwiak

Mariesa Jozwiak is one of the founders of Upstate Underdog Rescue and has volunteered her time at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society since around 2010. Upstate Underdog takes on hard-to-place dogs from shelters and works to find them homes. She currently has four long-term fosters. She is also an elementary school teacher in Bethlehem. She […]
Albany, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Letter to the Editor: Electric vehicles are the way to go

It is such welcome news that the Albany City Water Department has chosen to purchase a pair of electric vehicles. As the department announced this purchase, Mr. Coffey, the water commissioner, noted that his office oversees a vital natural resource and that future sustainability is a core value. Mr. Coffey’s...

Comments / 11

Community Policy