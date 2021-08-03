Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sixers, two-time All-Star Andre Drummond agree to one-year deal

By Luke Adams
Posted by 
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVjvG_0bGX9EWV00
Andre Drummond Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The Sixers reached an agreement with free agent center Andre Drummond on a one-year deal, a source tells Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). According to Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com (Twitter link), it’s a minimum-salary contract.

It’s an interesting fit for Drummond, who – as a member of the Pistons and Cavaliers – has had some fierce battles with 76ers center Joel Embiid over the years. In 2021-22, he’ll be Embiid’s backup in the middle, taking the spot previously occupied by Dwight Howard, who agreed to return to the Lakers, Drummond’s most recent team.

Drummond, who will turn 28 next Tuesday, is one of the NBA’s best rebounders. He's led the league in the category in four separate seasons. In 2020-21, he averaged 14.9 PPG and 12.0 RPG in 46 total games (27.0 MPG) for the Cavaliers and Lakers.

Drummond has spent much of his NBA career putting up big numbers for lottery teams or borderline playoff clubs. He joined the Lakers last season hoping to contribute to a winner but fell out of the team’s rotation entirely by the time L.A. was eliminated by Phoenix in Game 6 of the opening round. In Philadelphia, he’ll look once again to prove he can be a reliable role player on a title-contending club.

The Sixers, which agreed to re-sign Furkan Korkmaz via his Bird rights and Drummond to a minimum-salary contract, still have the mid-level exception at their disposal in free agency.

Comments / 0

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Andre Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Lakers#Espn#Phillyvoice Com#The Pistons And Cavaliers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAlibertyballers.com

All quiet on Sixers front: latest on Danny Green, Andre Drummond, Georges Niang, George Hill, Ben Simmons

Entering day three of free agency and things have been pretty quiet in 76er land. Of course, we weren’t expecting fireworks since the team has three max contracts eating up much of their cap space in Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons. The biggest question going into free agency was primarily what if any trades might the Sixers make during the frenzy of signings. So far the answer has been “not much” on any front.
NBAPosted by
FortyEight Minutes

Sixers Make Curious Andre Drummond Signing

PHILADELPHIA —  After a fruitful season in the City of Brotherly Love, Dwight Howard has departed for the Lakers, and with Los Angeles poaching the Sixers’ backup center, Philadelphia will return the favor.... The post Sixers Make Curious Andre Drummond Signing appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

Andre Drummond, Noted Enemy of Joel Embiid, is Signing With the Sixers

We don't have many beefs between players in today's NBA, a subject the old heads on television like to complain about all the time. One of the few we do have, though, is between Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond. The two clearly do not like each other on the court, and the fact that Embiid usually clowns Drummond when they play (because he's, ya know, way better) makes it all the more fun. Embiid loves to play the villain in someone else's story and it shows.
NBAdailynewsen.com

Source: Andre Drummond and the Philadelphia 76ers agree to a 1-year agreement

The deal will bring together Drummond, a two-time All-Star who has led the NBA in rebounding four times in his career, and 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid. Drummond and Embiid have been playing each other for many years, often against each other during their time together in the Eastern Conference. Drummond was with the Detroit Pistons.
NBAUSA Today

Andre Drummond addition gives Sixers two of league's worst FT shooters

The Philadelphia 76ers made a very interesting move on Tuesday when they signed former All-Star big man Andre Drummond to a 1-year deal. Drummond is a solid center, but considering they already have one bad free-throw shooter, his addition means they now have two of the worst in the league.
NBAcrossingbroad.com

In a Move Zero People Expected, the Sixers are Signing Andre Drummond

Neubeck over at Philly Voice says it’s a veteran minimum deal, which is crazy to me. Going out and getting 27 year old Drummond, who is a 10/10 every night player, to back up Joel Embiid? That’s a good bit of business. This also tells me that Ben Simmons is...
NBAPosted by
Philly Report

Sixers sign veteran center, prolific rebounder Andre Drummond

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (PHILADELPHIA) The Philadelphia 76ers reached an agreement to sign center Andre Drummond to a one-year contract on Tuesday. Drummond spent last season on both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. The nine-year veteran averaged 14.9 points, 12 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Andre Drummond is an upgrade over Dwight Howard

In the NBA, you win with star power. Sure every now and then, you’ll see a team go on an improbable run with a collection of role players, but over the past decade, there hasn’t been a single NBA champion without an All-Star player leading the way, with two, and sometimes even three more filling out their supporting cast.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Andre Drummond leaves Lakers for Sixers in free agency

When Andre Drummond signed with the Los Angeles Lakers after being bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers in March, fans hoped he would provide a spark to a team thrown wildly off course by injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and reinforcements for them on the glass when they returned.
NBABleacher Report

Former Lakers C Andre Drummond, 76ers Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Andre Drummond is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers after agreeing to a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It will be for the league minimum, per Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice. Once rivals, Drummond and Joel Embiid will now be sharing the same bench. Drummond's last few years have...
NBANBC Sports

Philadelphia 76ers sign former All-Star Andre Drummond

In a bit of a surprising move, the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a one-year deal with two-time All-Star and four-time rebounding champion Andre Drummond, per a report by ESPN. Drummond, who turns 28 next week, will slide into a backup role behind Joel Embiid, replacing Dwight Howard who left...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Andre Drummond Willing to Take Lesser Role With Sixers

From the moment free agency officially kicked off Monday night, there has been a frenzy of signings. Teams wasted little to no time beefing up their rosters in preparation for next season. One team that completely revamped their roster was the Los Angeles Lakers. Rob Pelinka has been hard at...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.

Comments / 0

Community Policy