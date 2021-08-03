Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Full 2021-22 PGA Tour schedule, including 48 official events

By Golf Channel
chatsports.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are 45 regular-season and three playoff events scheduled for the PGA Tour in 2021-22. Here's a look at the full list, including date, tournament name, course and location. Major championships are italicized and the FedExCup playoff events are noted. Courses with an asterisk are the primary host venues. As...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pga Tour#European Tour#Barbasol Championship#Barracuda Championship#Race#Fortinet Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Unlucky golfer denied a hole-in-one as his ball DENTS the cup

I was lucky enough to be a spectator at The Open Championship at Royal St. George's last month and it was truly a week to remember. On the par-3 11th hole in the final round, Louis Oosthuizen came so close to making a hole-in-one, as his ball rolled towards the hole and clattered against the flag.
GolfNew York Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s ex-caddie details breakup with ‘demanding’ golfer

Bryson DeChambeau’s former caddie Tim Tucker is filling in the gaps about his sudden breakup with the eight-time PGA Tour winner. Tucker, in a lengthy interview on Golf’s “Subpar” podcast, expressed his regret about leaving the bag one day before DeChambeau competed in the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month.
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as a sort of golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if he can take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over, what is more important for McIlroy is that he has got a lovely life ahead of him with his significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfGolf Digest

Season-ending awards: Phil's heroics, Spieth's comeback and Fowler's disappointment highlight our 2020-21 recap

What defines the “golf season” depends on whom you ask. West Coasters are blessed with endless opportunity. Those residing in the Northeast are looking at, if they’re lucky, late March to early November. For casual golf fans, the year begins with the Masters intro music and ends with the presentation of the claret jug. The PGA Tour has completely disregarded the Gregorian calendar in favor of a dizzying carousel of events dubbed the “wraparound season.” It’s all a matter of perspective, and with no clear answer we’re inclined to orient around the world’s premier tour.
GolfGolf Channel

Jordan Spieth's injury from 2018 lingering; decided to rest this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks, but that wasn’t by design. Spieth said he’s had to listen to his body rather than sign up for a couple of events that could have further aggravated an old injury. In early 2018, Spieth suffered a bone chip in his left hand and, every once in a while, has dealt with some of the aftereffects that require ice, rest or treatment.
GolfGolf Digest

Jordan Spieth becomes first PGA Tour pro to partner with FanDuel

As one of the best—and most popular—players on the PGA Tour, Jordan Spieth has had plenty of sponsorships in his young career. His newest one, however, feels different. Because, well, it wasn't even an option when his career started. On Wednesday, FanDuel and Spieth announced a new multi-year partnership that...
GolfPosted by
FanSided

Spieth, Morikawa Lead FedEx Cup as Convoluted Playoffs Begin

Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa are currently on top of the FedEx Cup points standings. However, some have suggested there’s no sense in worrying about FedEx points because they all get thrown out in two weeks anyway. What’s amazing is all that good work they both did during the season can be obliterated by anyone in the top 125 or top 70 who has a victory in the last two events.
GolfGolf.com

Jordan Spieth explains the one thing you should NEVER do as a teammate

Jordan Spieth, across three Ryder Cup appearances, is 7-2-2 as a fourballs and foursomes teammate. The U.S., without that mark over that stretch, is 12-22-3 in those formats. Or, in other words, Spieth has nothing to apologize for. And the Americans are, well, sorry. Which may beg the question from...
Golfreviewjournal.com

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas among best bets for PGA Tour event

Jon Rahm, the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer, is the 10-1 favorite to win The Northern Trust this week in his first action since the British Open after having to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics because of a positive test for COVID-19. Defending tournament champion Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are...
Golfgolfmagic.com

PGA Tour players in REGULAR day jobs: Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and co.

GolfMagic has made up alternative job descriptions for a range of different golfers who we think would excel in each of their chosen fields. We believe that Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari, Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen Tyrrell Hatton could all have great careers away from the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy