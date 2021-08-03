Volleyball coach Brandace Boren aces season while earning Lake Travis View honor
Lake Travis volleyball coach Brandace Boren has elevated her program enough where a loss in the third round of the Class 6A state playoffs lingers long into the offseason. But that setback to eventual state semifinalist San Antonio Reagan didn’t diminish a historic 2020 for the Cavs, who won their first outright Class 6A district title and compiled a perfect regular season for the first time since the 2011 team won a Class 4A state championship.www.statesman.com
