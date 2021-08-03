Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts’ Quenton Nelson to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks

By Kevin Hickey
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQP3S_0bGX7FBy00

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson will have surgery to correct a foot injury and is expected to be out on a similar timeline to that of quarterback Carson Wentz, head coach Frank Reich told the media on Tuesday.

Nelson suffered a foot injury during Monday’s practice and was seen wearing a boot at Tuesday’s training camp practice. Reich revealed the injury is coincidentally the same as Wentz.

Not only have the Colts potentially lost their starting quarterback for the start of the season, now the same chance applies to their All-Pro guard.

The Colts are also down center Ryan Kelly, who is dealing with an elbow injury and left tackle Eric Fisher, who is on the PUP list as he works back from his Achilles injury. Danny Pinter didn’t practice Tuesday with an undisclosed injury.

Filling in for Nelson in the meantime is likely to be a mix of Chris Reed and Jake Eldrenkamp.

Comments / 1

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
56K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Philip Rivers reveals truth on potential NFL comeback

Remember Philip Rivers? Who doesn’t. The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback and long-time Los Angeles (and San Diego) Chargers signal-caller called it a career after the 2020 NFL season, leaving the Colts in a scramble to fill their quarterback position. One of the more consistent quarterbacks for the past decade, Rivers then moved on to become a high school football coach.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Nick Foles Sends Clear Message Amid Trade Rumors

The Bears’ Nick Foles is one of the more appealing trade targets in the NFL. Head coach Matt Nagy is well aware that teams are interested in acquiring the Super Bowl LII MVP. The trade inquiries have reached Foles as well. Speaking to the press Monday, Foles addressed the possibility of leaving Chicago.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 trade packages Steelers could offer Colts at quarterback

With the recent news of the Carson Wentz injury, here are three trade packages the Indianapolis Colts could offer the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarterback. With the recent announcement that the Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out for up to the next 12 weeks, they may be looking for a new option to field at the position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger are set to compete for the starting role in the meantime, but none are experienced options.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The odds on favorite to replace Carson Wentz, revealed

With Carson Wentz undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone keeping him sidelined for the next 5-12 weeks, the Indianapolis Colts are going to have to decide a replacement at quarterback. Though the Colts do have 4 QBs besides Wentz on their active roster, none figure to be equipped to go under center and lead Indy to a hot start to the season in a year where they hope to be contenders.
NFLfantraxhq.com

AFC Training Camp Update: Jonathan Taylors draft value is hurt by Carson Wentz injury

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Welcome back to another recap of AFC training camps. This week every team finally got the chance to put on pads. The biggest headlines this week were the Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson injuries, and how that will affect Jonathan Taylor. Some breakout receivers in Nico Collins and Tyron Johnson could be solid deep sleepers at the wide receiver position.
NFLESPN

Colts' QB Carson Wentz out 5-12 weeks with broken foot

WESTFIELD, Ind. --  Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich couldn't wait to start working with quarterback Carson Wentz on the field. He'll have to wait at least five more weeks  perhaps longer. Just minutes after running his first training camp practice, Reich announced Wentz would miss five to 12...
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Quenton Nelson suffers same injury as Carson Wentz, could also reportedly miss 5-12 weeks

What began as an offseason of hope is turning into a training camp nightmare for the Indianapolis Colts. Having traded with the Philadelphia Eagles to reunite Carson Wentz with head coach Frank Reich, their regular-season reunion will have to wait, with the quarterback suffering a foot injury that required surgery to repair -- sidelining him for a projected 5-12 weeks. And Wentz isn't the only key offensive player now battling a foot injury, with three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson leaving practice on Monday after his foot was stepped on, and he showed up on Tuesday wearing a boot.
NFLallfans.co

Frank Reich explains different styles of Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

The Indianapolis Colts are giving Jacob Eason the chance to earn the starting quarterback role while Carson Wentz recovers from foot surgery, but Sam Ehlinger is making plenty of noise right behind him. What’s interesting about this competition in the quarterback room is the different styles of play that each...
NFLfantasypros.com

Carson Wentz (foot) will undergo surgery, out 5-12 weeks

Wentz had an old foot injury dating back to high school according to doctors and something came loose recently. The decision has been made to have surgery, and the rehab process could be up to 12 weeks. So while Wentz could theoretically return for Week 1, it’s more likely he misses the first few weeks of the regular season. Jacob Eason will take first team reps, but the Colts could also bring in another veteran as well.

Comments / 1

Community Policy