The Town of Atherton strongly encourages every resident in Town, as well as all of our Town staff, to GET VACCINATED for the COVID-19 virus, if health and personal religious beliefs permit it. The Town is in alignment with the County and State in requiring that all non-vaccinated individuals wear a face covering when inside public facilities. That policy is subject to becoming more strict as we deal with the different variants of COVID-19. We must do all that we can as a community to stop the spread of COVID-19.