UFCW, Teamsters land new labor contracts with Kroger, Fred Meyer

By Russell Redman 1
Supermarket News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kroger Co. has reached new labor agreements with United Food and Commercial Workers in the Kroger Central Division and with Teamsters in the Fred Meyer division. At the Indianapolis-based Central Division, UFCW Local 536 members last week ratified tentative contract deals reached earlier in July with Kroger. The agreements for grocery and meat clerks represented by Marquette Heights, Ill.-based UFCW 536 cover more than 1,100 associates working at 13 Kroger supermarkets in Peoria, Bloomington and other cities in central Illinois.

www.supermarketnews.com

