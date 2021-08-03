UFCW, Teamsters land new labor contracts with Kroger, Fred Meyer

In today’s connected economy, the food and beverage (F&B) businesses that lead the pack are those that are able to break down divisions between the various F&B categories to engage with consumers across their eating and drinking routines. Against this backdrop, Midwestern grocery chain Hy-Vee has shared a new store concept that pushes beyond the bounds of the supermarket. On Wednesday (Aug. 4), the company announced its Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits concept, stores that, as the name implies, are full of wine and spirits, along with some craft beers.