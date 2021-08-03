Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Seven guilty of murdering teenage law student in botched drive-by shooting

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35S56d_0bGX5jY400
Aya Hachem (Lancashire Police/PA) (PA Media)

Seven men have been found guilty of murdering a law student who was mistakenly gunned down in a botched drive-by shooting.

Tyre firm boss Feroz Suleman, 40, arranged the execution of a rival businessman in broad daylight but the gunman he hired instead shot dead innocent passer-by Aya Hachem.

The 19-year-old was said to be “in the wrong place at the wrong time” as the long-running feud between the neighbouring tyre companies culminated in Blackburn Lancashire, on the afternoon of May 17 last year.

A Toyota Avensis driven by Anthony Ennis, 31, with hitman Zamir Raja, 33, on board drove past Quickshine Tyres on three occasions shortly before the fatal fourth journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L28nb_0bGX5jY400
Feroz Suleman (Lancashire Police/PA) (PA Media)

Footage from CCTV cameras captured Suleman stood outside his premises next door at RI Tyres with a “ringside seat” to the shooting he had arranged of Pachah Khan, the proprietor of Quickshine Tyres.

The first shot hit the front window of Quickshine and the second was let off as Lebanese-born Miss Hachem walked by, hitting her rather than the intended target.

On Tuesday, a jury at Preston Crown Court took less than four hours to find Suleman, from Blackburn, guilty of murder and the attempted murder of Mr Khan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nC7e1_0bGX5jY400
Zamir Raja (Lancashire Police/PA) (PA Media)

Raja, of Stretford, Greater Manchester, and Ennis, of Partington, Greater Manchester, were also convicted of murder and attempted murder, as were other accomplices Kashif Manzoor, 26, of Blackburn, Ayaz Hussain, 35, of Blackburn, Abubakr Satia, 32, of Blackburn, and his brother Uthman Satia, 29, of Blackburn.

Uthman Satia’s girlfriend, Judy Chapman, 26, of Great Harwood, was cleared of murder and attempted murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

Miss Hachem was shot in King Street while on a shopping trip to the nearby Lidl supermarket to buy food ready for when her family would break their Ramadan feast that evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W1Wsx_0bGX5jY400
Ayaz Hussain (Lancashire Police/PA) (PA Media)

Earlier, Manzoor made sure the Avensis was ready for the shooting as he jump-started the vehicle bought for just £300 by Abubakr Satia a week earlier.

Hussain, described as Suleman’s “right-hand man”, acted as an intermediary with gunman Raja.

Chapman and Uthman Satia drove the Manchester assassins away from the scene.

The court heard the feud started in early 2019 when Quickshine began selling tyres next door to RI after previously restricting itself to washing cars.

Matters deteriorated on December 3 of that year when someone set fire to RI Tyres in King Street in the early hours of the morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVcB3_0bGX5jY400
Anthony Ennis (Lancashire Police/PA) (PA Media)

On May 1 last year, Suleman called the police and reported Pachah Khan had prevented workmen from entering Quickshine’s yard to finish putting up a new sign for RI Tyres, the court was told.

In 2001, Suleman was convicted of causing the death of a 67-year-old man by dangerous driving.

He ran away from the scene of the incident in Blackburn and claimed his vehicle had been stolen before he finally pleaded guilty to the offence on the day of his trial and was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

The seven male defendants will be sentenced on Thursday. Chapman will be sentenced in October.

In a statement, Miss Hachem’s family said: “We thank God for the justice that has been served today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EsspC_0bGX5jY400
Aya Hachem (Lancashire Police/PA) (PA Media)

“To our dear beautiful angel in heaven we know you are in a better and more beautiful place. God chose you from amongst many and blessed you with martyrdom.

“We are so proud of you and we miss you so much – our lives are difficult without you. This is God’s decree and praise be to God for this. You will remain in our hearts forever.

“You loved life and despite all the struggles and barriers that we faced in this country, it did not stop you contributing to your community and charities including the Children’s Society and fundraising at Salford University where you were studying to become a barrister.

“God chose you as an angel in his heaven. Heaven is yours and may God give us the patience after your murder. We love you.”

Detective Chief Inspector Zoe Russo, of Lancashire Police, said: “Throughout this long and incredibly complex investigation, our focus has been clear – to find the people involved in this most serious course of offending, bring them before the court and to ensure that Aya’s family receive justice.

“We must, however, not forget that these convictions will not bring Aya back. Her family continues to mourn her loss. Aya was a remarkable and much loved 19 year old woman.

“Aya and her family had left Lebanon for the safety of England. Her dream was to qualify and practise as a solicitor.”

Miss Hachem was one of the youngest trustees of The Children’s Society charity.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Drive By Shooting#Law Student#Toyota#Quickshine Tyres#Cctv#Lebanese#Preston Crown Court#Partington#Greater Manchester#Great Harwood#Lidl#Avensis#The Children S Society#Salford University#Lancashire Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Pender County, NCWECT

Pender Co. man found guilty of murder in 2019 shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been found guilty of murder in connection to a 2019 shooting in Pender County. Jamie Coleman was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday. “I can tell you that since the moment that case happened, our office was notified, we’ve been working very closely with...
Talladega, ALAnniston Star

Teenager dies in apparent drive-by shooting

An apparent drive-by shooting on Tinney Street on Sunday evening took the life of a 17-year-old. D’Marian Miller was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, according to Det. Jeremy Faulkner. Miller and an 18-year-old man were walking up a driveway just after 4:15 p.m. on the 300 block...
Public SafetyBBC

Aya Hachem: CCTV shows moment before drive-by shooting murder

CCTV footage showing the last moment before an innocent 19-year-old law student was mistakenly murdered in a botched drive-by shooting has been released. Seven men have been jailed for life for murdering Aya Hachem in Blackburn in May last year. The footage shows her walking past Quickshine Tyres on her...
Milledgeville, GAUnion-Recorder

Local man pleads guilty to drive-by shootings

A Milledgeville man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison stemming from multiple drive-by shootings that happened following the fatal 2019 shooting of a teen in the parking lot of a Milledgeville restaurant. Eric Sanford recently pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated assault in connection with the shootings....
WorldBBC

Aya Hachem: Men jailed for student's drive-by murder

Seven men have been jailed for murdering a student who was shot dead in a feud between two rival tyre firms. Aya Hachem, 19, was "in the wrong place at the wrong time" when she was killed in the botched drive-by shooting in Blackburn on 17 May last year. Tyre...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Suspect Accused in Gaslamp Shooting Death Pleads Not Guilty to Murder

A 25-year-old Northern California resident accused of gunning down a man in the Gaslamp Quarter last month pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge. Lord Gabriel, a resident of the Contra Costa County city of Pittsburg, is accused of shooting 25-year-old Jose Jonathan Garcia just before 2 a.m. July 19. Gabriel would faces 50 years to life in state prison if convicted of murder and a firearm use allegation.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Two teenage boys guilty of murder of Oliver Stephens, 13

Two 14-year-old boys who “ambushed” a 13-year-old and stabbed him to death after a dispute on social media have been found guilty of his murder. Oliver Stephens, known as Olly, was attacked by the two schoolboys and stabbed in the chest and back in Bugs Bottom field, Emmer Green in Reading, Berkshire, on 3 January, after being “lured” there by a girl, Reading crown court heard.
Lexington, NEKearney Hub

Two arrested in connection to Lexington drive-by shooting murder

LEXINGTON — Two Lexington men have been arrested in the drive-by shooting death of Marcus Keyser earlier this month. Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez, 19, was arrested in Lexington by the Lexington Police Department around 4 p.m. Monday. Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 19, was arrested around 6:10 p.m., also in Lexington. Both were arrested for...
Lexington, NENorth Platte Telegraph

Lexington men charged with first-degree murder in drive-by shooting

LEXINGTON — Two Lexington men have been charged with first-degree murder in the July 6 drive-by shooting of Marcus Keyser. Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez, 19 and Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 19, also have been charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony. Both appeared Tuesday in Dawson County...
Kentucky StateWTVW

Former Henderson resident murdered in botched robbery attempt

Former Henderson resident murdered in botched robbery attempt. Former Henderson resident murdered in botched robbery attempt. Kentucky State Police request help searching for two missing teens. Congressional representatives, local leaders await infrastructure bill vote in U.S. Senate. Evansville Volksfest returning this week. $75,000 settlement reached in lawsuit against Vanderburgh Co....
Atlanta, GAinvesting.com

Man pleads guilty to four murders in Atlanta-area spa shootings

(Reuters) -Robert Aaron Long, the man charged in the shooting deaths of eight people in Atlanta-area spas in March - six of them women of Asian descent - pleaded guilty on Tuesday to murdering four of the victims. Dressed in a white, button-down shirt with an open collar, and dress...
West Valley City, UTABC 4

Man charged with murder after West Valley City drive-by shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – A man who police say was involved in a fatal drive-by shooting in West Valley City in June has been charged with murder. In addition to a murder charge, 26-year-old Lolo Latu has also been charged with felony discharge of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and obstruction of justice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy