Brilliant New App That Can Make You Money With Your Pool

By Sam
Posted by 
97.9 KICK FM
97.9 KICK FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have a pool in your backyard, it could get you some BIG cash with a new app that has launched. Swimply lets you rent your pool out when you are not using it. So, if you're on vacation, or even working all day and can't go swimming you could rent out your pool by the hour and make extra cash. Think of is like Airbnb, same concept except you're not renting out a house, you're renting out a pool. It's the Airbnb for pools, is how the app describes itself.

97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.

#Quincy Hannibal#Hannibal Home Built
