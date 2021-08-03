Brilliant New App That Can Make You Money With Your Pool
If you have a pool in your backyard, it could get you some BIG cash with a new app that has launched. Swimply lets you rent your pool out when you are not using it. So, if you're on vacation, or even working all day and can't go swimming you could rent out your pool by the hour and make extra cash. Think of is like Airbnb, same concept except you're not renting out a house, you're renting out a pool. It's the Airbnb for pools, is how the app describes itself.979kickfm.com
