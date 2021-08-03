Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Alleged gang members who injured 10 people in New York shooting fled on scooters, police say

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9yZb_0bGX5PqQ00
Two hooded and masked shooters shot 10 people in front of a barbershop in Queens, New York (REUTERS)

The New York Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find alleged gang members who shot 10 people Saturday evening and escaped on two-wheeled scooters.

Two hooded and masked shooters approached an area in front of a barbershop in Queens, New York after 10:40pm and unleashed a flurry of bullets that struck 10 people, with the most serious being a wound to a victim’s stomach, police said in a Sunday news conference.

The victims, ranging in age from 19 to 72, are being treated at hospitals for their injuries.

Chief of Detectives James Essig said the incident highlights a menacing theme of violence sweeping the city.

“That’s gang members. That’s guns, multiple guns on the scene, scooters being used, masks. And lastly, unintended targets getting hit,” he said. “This is unacceptable on the streets of New York City, and it has to stop.”

The attackers, who were on foot, brandished and unloaded their guns at a group of people in front of a barbershop. Authorities think the gunmen were targeting Trinitarios gang members. At least seven of those wounded were innocent bystanders, Essig said.

“This was, as I can most accurately describe it . . . a brazen, coordinated attack for a lack of a better word,” Essig said.

Police have released video of the incident to elicit help from the public.

The video shows two hooded men walking along a corner and reaching into their pockets for their weapons before starting a charge toward their off-camera targets.

Seconds later, two people on scooters trail behind them on the same sidewalk.

After firing shots, the armed men get on the back of the electric bikes and flee the scene.

Authorities said they had recovered about 40 shell casings from the scene since Saturday evening.

The Trinitarios gang was founded in the 1980s in New York City before it became a cloak of protection for inmates in prisons such as Rikers and Sing-Sing, according to A&E.

Some of their foes are other street gangs such as Dominicans Don’t Play and the Latin Kings, the New York Post reports.

The gang, which loosely translates to “Trinity Brotherhood,” made headlines just last week when one of its members was sentenced to three years in prison for retaliating against a witness who had testified at a previous federal murder trial. The gang member, Christian Nieves, slashed the witness’s face, cutting him down the jawline for being a “snitch,” according to the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York.

Comments / 1

The Independent

The Independent

205K+
Followers
97K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gang Violence#Scooters#Gang Members#Street Gang#Trinitarios#Sing Sing#A E#Dominicans#Latin#The New York Post#Trinity Brotherhood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CrimeOnline

Rapper shot 64 TIMES while walking out of jail in apparent ambush: Police

A man was killed outside an Illinois jail on Saturday in an apparent ambush shooting that left two other people wounded. The Chicago Tribune reported that Londre Sylvester, 31, was shot 64 times across the street from the Cook County Jail after he was released from the facility on electronic monitoring. Police said Sylvester suffered gunshot wounds to his head and other parts of his body.
New York City, NYEyewitness News

Officer punches woman during violent arrest in Walmart

Surveillance video shows an officer punching a woman in the face after she tried to bite him during a violent arrest at a Walmart in New York. (WSTM, Dewitt Police Department, Walmart, CNN) Multiple cameras captured the violent incident inside the East Syracuse Walmart on July 4. These American Clog-Free...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Woman charged with hate crime after punching 6-year-old Asian American boy

A woman has been arrested by Las Vegas police on hate crime, bias, and battery charges after allegedly punching a six-year-old Asian American boy and yelling racist abuse at his family. The Clark County Detention Center told AsAmNews that Shelly Hill is in custody after being detained on Saturday. The Korean American boy’s mother, who asked only to be identified by her TikTok username @uhmmajo, told AsAmNews that the incident occurred during the 4th of July weekend. “My husband was walking with my son, holding his hand,” she told the outlet. “I was with my two-year-old daughter pushing her...
Law Enforcementcrimevoice.com

CROWD SURROUNDS OFFICERS WHILE THEY ARREST GANG MEMBER

Originally published as a Riverside Police Department Facebook post – “On Sunday, July 4, 2021 shortly before 2:00 a.m., two Watch A officers patrolling the University Avenue corridor stopped a car near University Avenue and Iowa Avenue. When they contacted the driver, they learned he was a documented gang member with a criminal history of weapons-related offenses.
Chicago, ILPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot up to 64 times, killed while leaving jail, police say

CHICAGO — A Chicago rapper died after he was shot dozens of times while leaving the Cook County Jail last weekend, authorities said. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, 31-year-old Londre Sylvester, better known as KTS Dre or Kutthroat Dreko, was walking out of the jail on South California Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday when gunmen approached in a vehicle and opened fire, striking him up to 64 times before fleeing the scene, authorities said. A 60-year-old woman with Sylvester and a 35-year-old woman nearby also were shot, the newspaper reported.
Indianapolis, INFox 59

Police make arrest in road-rage shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS– Police announced an arrest Thursday in a road-rage shooting on the northeast side. IMPD announced 18-year-old Cam’ron Smith was arrested for his alleged involvement in the incident. The incident happened on July 9 around 5:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Arlington Avenue, north of East 42nd Street.
Richmond, INFox 59

Richmond police arrest members of self-proclaimed gang tied to murder, shootings

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police in Richmond have arrested four men with ties to a so-called gang that officials say has operating in Richmond and Wayne County for several months. According to a news release, the Richmond Police Department along with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Preble County, Ohio Sheriff’s Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (Safe Streets Task Force) mobilized and executed a number of arrest warrants during the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Queens, NYNew York Post

Wild video shows teenager trying to evade gunman before being shot in Queens

Wild video released by police Monday night shows a 16-year-old desperately trying to evade a Queens gunman before being shot in the right leg as he runs away. The teen was blasted at close range by a male suspect during the confrontation outside a 99-cent store on Merrick Boulevard near 111th Avenue in Jamaica on Sunday afternoon, according to footage released by the NYPD.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Police said they had no choice but to shoot and kill Timothy Fleming. But the incident still leaves a grieving family behind.

Standing outside the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore one balmy Wednesday evening in July, Angela Sutton took the microphone. “My brother was gunned down in his home May 16,” she started, pausing for a moment. “I saw my brother May 9. Mother’s Day. I did not know that would have been the last time.” She told the small crowd gathered on the street corner about her brother, Timothy ...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Girl, 17, accused of stabbing female Uber driver to death in southern California

A teenage girl in California has denied murdering an Uber driver after she was discovered covered in blood near the scene of the crime.The 17-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was arrested soon after police discovered the body of Raquel Spohn Webber, 58, in National City, south of San Diego, according to a statement by local police Sergeant Kenneth Springer.Police found it easy to identify the “juvenile female” suspect due to her having “blood all over her”, according to an update provided on 8 July by Sgt. Springer. The police relied on intel from neighbours, who had seen the...
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Woman Allegedly Raped By Cousin While Husband Filmed Abuse

A 21-year-old woman in India was allegedly raped by her cousin while her husband recorded the incident on his smartphone around two weeks ago, the police said. The victim told the police that he went to a village near the city of Bhopal to meet an occult practitioner on July 21 in the hope of curing her infertility. She was accompanied by her husband and his broher to the village where their aunt lived, The Times of India reported, citing local police station officer Ramesh Rai.

Comments / 1

Community Policy