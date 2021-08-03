TOWN OF VARNVILLE SPECIAL ELECTION

The Town of Varnville will hold a Special Election on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, to fill one (1) vacancy on the Varnville Town Council. In-town residents are reminded that the deadline to register to vote is approaching. If you have not registered to vote, please register. If you are already registered, please make sure your voter registration information is current. If you have moved within the county or changed your name recently, it will help ensure a smoother voting process for you and your neighbors by updating your information prior to election day.