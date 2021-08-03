Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

More Law Firms Announce Vaccine Mandates—Some More Limited Than Others

By Bruce Love, Patrick Smith
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 20 law firms in the Am Law 200 have publicly announced vaccine mandates in some fashion now, with the pace accelerating in the last week in the wake of news about the delta coronavirus variant. By Tuesday, several firms announced their own vaccine policies of some sort, including Crowell...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Firms#Mandates#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Am Law 200#Crowell Moring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
LawLaw.com

Law Firms Risk Reputational Damage Through Silence and Equivocation on Vaccine Mandates

Large law firms are increasingly divided over whether to mandate vaccines. While some law firms are requiring personnel to be vaccinated—or face a ban from their office—others are equivocating in a manner that blunts the teeth of their policies. Still, the majority of Am Law 200 firms appear silent on the issue or say they are “evaluating” vaccine policies.
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

Paul Weiss Delays Office Reopening, Pushes Up Vaccine Mandates

Firm is also requiring proof of vaccination to enter starting Aug. 9. Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison is postponing its return to office, making it the latest law firm to alter its reopening plans in light of the recent uptick of coronavirus cases across the U.S. attributed largely to the Delta variant.
Healthabovethelaw.com

More Biglaw Firms Delay Openings, Lay Down Strong Vaccination Policies

As the country experiences an upswing in infections driven almost exclusively by the unvaccinated, law firms are taking a harder and harder line against vaccine holdouts. Early in the process of office reopenings, firms were “encouraging” attorneys and staff to get the vaccine. At the time, firms relied upon the inherent professionalism of employees to do the right thing without wrapping the firm up in needless mandates. And this probably got the workforce almost all the way there!
Public Healthabovethelaw.com

More Biglaw Firms Will Require Employees To Be Vaccinated, Some Push Back Reopening Dates

It seems that Biglaw firms have finally gotten in line with science and acknowledged that the best way to protect their personnel is to require vaccines against COVID-19. In light of the highly contagious Delta variant, this is more important than ever, and the list of firms that are now mandating vaccination before their employees can step foot in the office continues to grow.
TechnologyLaw.com

Legal Departments Likely Trust ALSPs More Than Firms on Tech Recommendations

So much technology, so little time. Alternative legal service providers (ALSPs) are seeing an opportunity to help corporate legal departments navigate the vast and sometimes confusing landscape of legal tech solutions on the market. It’s likely their efforts will be well received—in fact, many may already be inspiring more confidence from legal departments than law firms attempting to provide a similar service.
Economyabovethelaw.com

More Law Firms Should Conduct Exit Interviews

Anyone who is a fan of “The Office,” or who has been involved in corporate America for some time, should have a solid understanding of what an exit interview is. Essentially, an exit interview is a conversation between an employer and an outgoing employee about a number of topics, including ways that an employer can improve itself moving forward. Perhaps the main reason why exit interviews are helpful is because outgoing employees are far more likely to be forthcoming with frank feedback than people who still work at a shop and who might be fearful of repercussions. However, in my experience, many law firms do not conduct traditional exit interviews. Even though no one likes to be criticized, exit interviews can be an invaluable resource, and more law firms should adopt this practice.
Delaware StateLaw.com

'The World Has Changed' but COVID Hasn't Slowed Work in Delaware Corporate Litigation, Skadden Partner Says

Joseph Larkin is a partner in Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom’s Wilmington office specializing in corporate law and bankruptcy-related litigation. While Skadden attorneys have worked remotely for well over a year now, he said the firm has struck a balance of virtual communication that’s kept work moving smoothly through a caseload that hasn’t been slowed by COVID-19 and court closures.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Sciencewashingtonnewsday.com

Researchers call the Lambda COVID variant a “potential threat to human society.”

Researchers call the Lambda COVID variant a “potential threat to human society.”. Concerns have been raised about the threat posed by the Lambda variation of COVID-19, which may be more vaccination resistant than the original virus. Three changes in Lambda’s spike protein allow it withstand neutralization by vaccine-induced antibodies, according...
PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Approves Rule Forcing Companies To Hire Minority, LGBTQ+ Executives And Publicly Disclose Diversity

The top U.S. financial regulatory agency approved a rule that forces publicly traded companies to reveal the diversity of their executive boardroom to investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted in favor of the rule, which will apply to all companies traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, according to the text of the approval released Friday.
Washington StateKOMO News

Are vaccine mandates legal in Washington state?

Concerns over the highly contagious variant are increasing calls for COVID vaccine mandates. Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Morgan Stanley---more big companies are requiring employees to get vaccinated before they return to work sites this fall. There are a lot of rules to make workplaces safe. But some people wonder--- is it...
CollegesIbj.com

Students challenging IU vaccine mandate file for U.S. Supreme Court review

Keywords Coronavirus Outbreak / Education & Workforce Development / Indiana University / Law / Lawsuits / Legal Issues / U.S. Supreme Court. The legal battle over whether Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is constitutional is now at the U.S. Supreme Court. The students challenging IU’s vaccine requirement on Friday filed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy