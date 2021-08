Supermodels are obsessed with DL1961, so it's only fitting that the brand tapped one of these A-list fans to represent its new fall and winter campaign. Irina Shayk, one of the many big names that regularly steps out in DL1961's sustainable, ultra-flattering denim, is the face of an exciting new launch for the brand. Good jeans are certainly included because, come on, that's the label's specialty, but it's also forayed into the world of activewear — and it's only a matter of time until every supermodel starts wearing DL1961 joggers, too.