We are reporting 75 new cases (three residents in their 80s, four in their 70s, nine in their 60s, four in their 50s, fourteen in their 40s, seven in their 30s, fifteen in their 20s, seven teens, seven grade-school-aged child, one pre-schooler, one toddler, and three infants), and 27 released, which brings us to a total of 10,325 positive cases.