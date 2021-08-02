Kenyan climber reaches new heights without ropes or shoes

At the first qualifying event for the 2020 Olympics, climber Kyra Condie failed to make the cut. In the days after, she was stressed, understandably, given that the Olympics were a lifelong dream and all. (“I remember being in middle school and drawing pictures of podiums, with myself on top of them,” she says.) She needed a reminder that if she worked hard, she still had a chance to make it at the next qualifying event. So she got a tattoo on her thigh, facing her so she could read it. It says, “you suck try harder”. It was a phrase that someone had scribbled, in Sharpie, on the wall of the gym where she started climbing in Minnesota.