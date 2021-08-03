Cancel
Here's who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday

By Wayne Sterling
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Twenty-six gold medals were won. Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold.

CNN

CNN

Posted by
Reuters

Athletics-'No way I ran 46.1 and lost' - U.S.'s Benjamin in disbelief

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - It was difficult for American Rai Benjamin to comprehend how he ended up finishing second best despite running a massive half a second inside the existing world record in the men's 400 metres hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Norway's Karsten Warholm destroyed...
Posted by
Upworthy

18-year-old gymnast makes history with Black Lives Matter protest in floor routine at Olympics

Luciana Alvarado, an 18-year-old gymnast from Costa Rica made a powerful statement as she took a knee as part of her floor routine to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. While many athletes have shown their support for the movement, Luciana Alvarado's was unique because she weaved it into her floor choreography. At the end of the routine, she took a knee, put her left arm behind her back, and raised her right fist to the sky, reported TODAY. Alvarado is also the first-ever gymnast from Costa Rica to ever qualify for the Olympics. She's the first to do the gesture on an international stage in elite gymnastics.
Posted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: 46-Year-Old Olympic Gymnast Oksana Chusovitina Gets Standing Ovation After Final Vault

46-year-old Olympic gymnast Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan made history on Sunday when she competed in her eighth (and likely last) Olympic games. The elite athlete competed only in vault, her best event, and after landing her trick, she received a standing ovation from the audience, which was comprised primarily of other gymnasts and journalists. According to NBC, Chusovitina has competed in every Olympics since 1992 and has represented Uzbekistan, the Soviet Union, and Germany during that time.
TV & VideosHouston Chronicle

TV station apologizes for 'inexcusable' photos on Olympic broadcast

A South Korean TV station issued an apology for its "inexcusable" use of offensive photos and captions during the Olympic opening ceremony broadcast Friday. CNN reports MBC paired the introduction of each nation with sometimes odd, sometimes flat-out distasteful imagery. When Ukraine's athletes entered the Tokyo Olympic stadium, MBC showed a photo of Chernobyl, while Syria was described as a country with "rich underground resources; a civil war that has been going on for 10 years." Italy got a photo of pizza, Norway a photo of salmon and Romania an image of the fictional character Dracula.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Face of pride and pain: 78-year mystery is solved as woman pictured at Buckingham Palace in 1943 is identified as British RAF ace's Polish widow who was collecting his medal after letter of condolence from King George VI

A story of doomed love between a dashing wartime RAF officer and his bride has been pieced together with the help of internet sleuths. Poland's Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) appealed for help from ordinary citizens earlier this year when they posted an image on Facebook of an unidentified dark-haired woman in uniform who was holding a red box.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paralympian “Disgusted” After Being Told Her Sprint Uniform Was “Too Revealing”

A Paralympic athlete said she is “disgusted” after being told her sprint outfit was “too revealing.”. Olivia Breen, who represents Great Britain in the Paralympics, said she was “disgusted” after recent comments made to her during a competition. According to a report from ESPN, an England Athletics official told her that her sprint uniform was “inappropriate” and “too revealing” at the England Championships this weekend.
Posted by
Reuters

Salazar permanently banned from track and field due to misconduct

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Center for SafeSport has barred coach Alberto Salazar permanently from track and field citing sexual and emotional misconduct, according to its centralized disciplinary database on Monday. Under SafeSport rules, Salazar has 10 business days to request arbitration, which would be conducted by an...
GymnasticsPosted by
The US Sun

How much does Simone Biles weigh?

SIMONE Biles is the biggest gymnastics star on the planet - and with good reason after a dominant start to her career. The gymnast is gunning for gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. How much does Simone Biles weigh?. Biles is 4ft 8in and weighs 104lbs according to BolaVIP.

