First Warning Forecast: Heavy rain and flood threat late tonight, early Wednesday

By April Loveland
WTKR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. A frontal system will be stalled over the area the entire week with several areas of low pressure riding along it. This will make for an unsettled week. It hasn't been too bad rain-wise today. We've seen a few light showers or sprinkles here and there, but rain chances will continue to increase this evening. Flash flooding will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday as heavy rain falls over the area.

