Clean Space 7.51

I'm experimenting with ESXi 7.0.2 before I run it on a dedicated BMS. I wanted to play around with it by running it in within VMware Workstation 16. To save space on my laptops NVMe drive, I deleted the two VMs that I created, but the ESXi VM itself is not getting any smaller on the Windows file system. I checked the size before deleting the VMs and the size hasn’t changed even after I deleted the two VMs. I even restarted the ESXi VM, but that didn't reduce the size of the ESXi VM itself. I did confirm that the VMs from within ESXi Vm have been purged from the datastore. The events indicate they were "destroyed" and in the datastore explorer, they are completely gone. Although the storage is reclaimed within the ESXi VM, my physical drive tells me a different story.