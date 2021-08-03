Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Clean Space 7.51

By Razvan Serea News Reporter Neowin
Neowin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClean Space is a system optimization, privacy, and cleaning tool. With this program, you can free up valuable hard disk space by removing unused files from your system, thereby allowing Windows OS to run faster and more efficiently. The program also cleans traces of your online activities, such as cookie files, and your internet history, even in third-party programs.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Softwarehowtogeek.com

What Happens If I Don’t Upgrade to Windows 11?

With Windows 11 just around the corner and Windows 10 support ending in 2025, you might be wondering what will happen to your PC if you don’t upgrade. We explore the possibilities. Do I Have to Upgrade to Windows 11?. Even though Windows 11 is coming this fall, Microsoft says...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

How To Clean Microfiber Towels

Part of automotive maintenance is tool maintenance. The cleanliness of your vehicle depends on how often you clean it, how thoroughly you clean it, and the quality of the tools and materials you’re using to do the job. This includes making sure you have clean applicators and, most importantly, fresh microfiber towels.
ComputersNeowin

CrystalDiskInfo 8.12.5

CrystalDiskInfo is a HDD/SSD health monitoring utility. It displays basic HDD (also SSD and USB-HDD) information, monitors S.M.A.R.T. values and disk temperature. It will also display the S.M.A.R.T data as a list so you can see the specific issue that a hard drive may have. It provides a health rating based on your drive’s SMART status, plus will list its temperature, enabling you to see just how hot your drives are running. As various factors approach thresholds of danger, CrystalDiskInfo will alert you, letting you know it's time to make backups while you still can.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Find Your IP Address on a Windows 10 PC

An IP address identifies any given device on a network. You might need it for online gaming or remote desktop computing. Your Windows 10 PC has an IP address, and there are a few different ways you can find it. Here’s how. Find Your IP Address from the Settings Menu.
CarsAutoExpress

How clean is your car?

Cleanliness may not be associated with godliness so much these days, but it’s more closely linked to good health than ever. With words such as ‘sanitising’, ‘transmission’, and ‘personal protective equipment’ now in everyday use, the focus on ensuring we’re as germ and virus-free as possible has rarely been sharper.
Pasadena, CApasadenaweekly.com

Space excursions

This letter is a reaction to Ellen Snortland’s column in Pasadena Weekly. My feeling about these flights is that they are simply ego trips. These men have the money, and they choose to spend it on a meaningless glory trip. The U.S. and Soviet Union space programs starting in the 1950s were creating and testing new technologies.
Computerssoftpedia.com

Linux Mint 20.2

Linux Mint is an open source project that provides users with a completely free and easy to use operating system based on one of the most popular free distributions of Linux, Ubuntu. It includes a plethora of applications for common daily tasks. The best way to describe the Linux Mint...
Housingmyq105.com

Pool Cleaning Tips

Pool cleaning tips and more on this week’s Florida’s Largest Home Show Podcast!. Strong national housing demand, strengthening economy, increased work from home opportunities, millennials purchasing homes, and low mortgage rates all led to the robust housing market. Most homes are on the market for an average of 17 days. Median sales price of new homes sold in 2021was $361,000 and the average sales price was $428,000. Florida has about 4 million single family homes and about one million pools. Mark and Pat talk everything pool cleaning and keeping your pool water clear and algae free: alkalinity, when to shock, PH, pool pump, brushing, vacuuming, and chemicals. Whether you clean your pool or hire a contractor to do it there are many shortages in pool chemicals, shock, valves, and chlorine. Learn what to use as a chlorine substitute (30:10).
Industrypfonline.com

Cleaning and Passivation of Custom Springs

Snapshots of the surface finishing industry. Photo Submitted by Andrew McDonald, Vice President of Business Intelligence and Continuous Improvement, Imagineering Finishing Technologies. “These highly-specialized stainless steel springs used in the nuclear energy industry required our total quality management (TQM) approach to ensure rigorous process and testing specifications are met each...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Dedicated Technology Cleaning Sprays

Keeping everyday essentials like technology products clean and free from germs has become imperative in the new normal, which is increasing the demand for solutions like the Native Union Clean Screen Spray. The device features a two-in-one functionality that will provide users with a spray for dousing over the display on smartphones, laptops and tablets to break down contaminants. The accompanying microfiber sleeve can then be used to wipe away fingerprints and other smudges without causing damage to the screen.
Softwarevmware.com

Re: ESXi VM Not Reducing in Size

I'm experimenting with ESXi 7.0.2 before I run it on a dedicated BMS. I wanted to play around with it by running it in within VMware Workstation 16. To save space on my laptops NVMe drive, I deleted the two VMs that I created, but the ESXi VM itself is not getting any smaller on the Windows file system. I checked the size before deleting the VMs and the size hasn’t changed even after I deleted the two VMs. I even restarted the ESXi VM, but that didn't reduce the size of the ESXi VM itself. I did confirm that the VMs from within ESXi Vm have been purged from the datastore. The events indicate they were "destroyed" and in the datastore explorer, they are completely gone. Although the storage is reclaimed within the ESXi VM, my physical drive tells me a different story.
ComputersNeowin

FTP Rush 3.4.0

FTP Rush is a free file transfer software for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. And it is not only an FTP/SFTP client, but also a cloud storage client (support Google Drive, DropBox, OneDrive, and Amazon S3). With its tabbed Explorer-like interface, you can create multiple tabbed windows for different connections, and easily download or upload files via Drag & Drop. Skilled users can also try "Terminal" to execute complex C# scripts.
Electronicsnewfolks.com

Spring cleaning 101: How to clean a TV

You probably dust your television from time to time as part of your weekly routine to keep the house tidy. Spring cleaning, however, involves a deeper clean. The annual ritual of spring cleaning actually dates back centuries. People around the world get out the cleaning supplies in an attempt to purge the house from those dust bunnies hiding under the furniture. If you’re wondering how to clean a TV, you aren’t alone. The television may not have dust bunnies controlling the remote, but TVs do attract quite a bit of other dust and other grime, especially if you have kiddos who love to touch the screen. Just like other parts of the home, the television requires some TLC when family spring cleaning gets underway.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Powered Handheld Cleaning Devices

The Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber is a handheld cleaning tool for those looking to reduce the amount of time they need to spend scrubbing surfaces to remove dirt or debris. The tool works by being paired with one of the several different cleaning heads and will deliver up to 60 scrubs per second when toggled on. This will work to get cleaning jobs done twice as fast as manual scrubbing to reduce the amount of time needed to clean and allow for total home cleaning in less time.
InternetWrcbtv.com

WHAT THE TECH? Tips for cleaning up your email account to avoid paying Google for extra space

Google is warning some users they're getting close to a storage limit and will soon need to pay for a subscription to continue sending and receiving emails, storing files in Google Drive, and keeping photos in Google Photos. All those Google places count toward the 15GB limit. After that, you'll need to pay $2 per month for 100GB of extra storage, $3 per month for 200GB or $10 per month for 2TB of storage space.
Computerstechviral.net

How to Enable Remote Desktop in Windows 11

As of now, there are hundreds of remote desktop connection apps available for the Windows operating system. However, out of all those, only a few stand out. Windows has a built-in remote desktop feature known as RDP. You can easily access your files and apps remotely stored on another computer...
ComputersClickOnDetroit.com

Store all your files with this $30 cloud storage

The sheer volume of files on your computer, phone and tablet can be overwhelming. And, your hard drive can only hold so much. Organize, store and protect your files and data with pCloud Premium Plus Cloud Storage. This cloud storage solution is a reliable and easy-to-use option for all your files. Take advantage of 2TB of cloud storage and 2TB of download link traffic with pCloud’s Premium Plus package.
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Why Cloud storage Has Supplanted Standard Storage Methods

With the introduction of virtual memory in the technological world, many companies have stopped using local storage devices. They either use cloud storage devices or a hybrid mix of them. Continue reading to know more. Are you also confused about which storage type has better benefits between cloud storage and...
ComputersArs Technica

Paragon is working to get its ntfs3 filesystem into the Linux kernel

In March of last year, proprietary filesystem vendor Paragon Software unleashed a stream of anti-open source FUD about a Samsung-derived exFAT implementation headed into the Linux kernel. Several months later, Paragon seemed to have seen the error of its ways and began the arduous process of getting its own implementation of Microsoft's NTFS (the default filesystem for all Windows machines) into the kernel as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy