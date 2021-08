Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two more motorcycle accidents have been reported in Minnesota. One injured a Stewartville man, the other killed a driver from the Twin Cities. The deadly wreck occurred around 7:30 pm Saturday in northeast Minnesota. The State Patrol reports 33-year-old Daniel Zenner of St. Paul Park was driving on a rural road in Lake County when his motorcycle “laid down on the highway and slid into the trees.” Zenner died at the scene of the wreck.