Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Sierra Hike: Mt. Rose Waterfall

By Nora Heston Tarte, Photography by Gabriel Teague
Sacramento Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis 5-mile out-and-back moderate hike offers rocky terrain, some shade and a waterfall as the destination. To get here, take Mt. Rose Highway and, as you approach the summit, park in the large lot on the west side of the highway. You’ll immediately take some steps onto a low ridge of the mountain. Continue to the left and follow the dirt path along the top. Eventually you’ll dip down into a forested area offering ample shade. Until late June, snowpack might offer a hurdle, but snowshoes won’t be required after May.

www.sacmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Posted by
dreamcatcher_mahdi

Explore these amazing 5 places in Lake Tahoe

Located partly in California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe is famous for its crystal-clear water. Whether you are coming for a romantic gateway or a family vacation – this place is perfect for everything. As a year-round destination, Lake Tahoe has so many things to do in every season whether it is winter summer, or fall. This lake is 1644 feet deep, which makes it the second deepest lake in the United States. The 22 miles long and 12 miles wide lake has around 72 miles of shoreline. The water of this lake is so clear that you will be able to see the bottom very clear even down 70 ft in some areas. The temperature of the lake is around 60 degrees during the summertime, and it never freezes during the winter despite being in a high elevation, which makes it perfect to visit any season.  
Traveltravelawaits.com

6 Lakes Perfect For An RV Camping Trip This Summer

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. RV camping offers the comforts of home while being surrounded by nature. Camping in an RV is even better next to a lake. Imagine waking up and sipping your coffee while enjoying serene views of the water. From kayaking to parasailing, lakes also offer plenty of activities you can take advantage of while camping. Here are six lakes that would be perfect for your next camping adventure and some great RVs to do it in!
AnimalsPosted by
Cat Country 102.9

Wildlife Tries To Steal Hiking Gear in Glacier National Park

Well, you just don't get to see this every day, and usually, you don't get the encounter on video either. Have you ever gone hiking in the backcountry and encountered wildlife? Most of us have and we keep our distance but sometimes they are curious creatures and will get close and that's when some hijinks can ensue.
Utah County, UTPosted by
Only In Utah

The Ultimate Bucket List For Anyone In Utah Who Loves Waterfall Hikes

There’s nothing more refreshing at the end of a long hike than a nice, cool waterfall. Utah’s desert landscape doesn’t have tons of waterfalls, but the ones we do have are stunning. To make searching for the best waterfalls near me in Utah a little easier, check out this bucket list and start hiking! What’s […] The post The Ultimate Bucket List For Anyone In Utah Who Loves Waterfall Hikes appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestyleEstes Park Trail Gazette

VIDEO: A trip across Trail Ridge Road, July 2021

Trail Ridge Road is billed as the highest continuously paved road in the country. The road takes you completely through Rocky Mountain National Park and provides spectacular vistas at the top. Take a look!
Silverton, COMontrose Daily Press

OUTDOORS: Of waterfalls and brook trout

You’ve heard it, probably even said it: “I wish I knew then what I know now.”. Fishing the Colorado high country is that way. Compared to the oft described and readily available information of the larger rivers and lakes in western Colorado, or anywhere in the mountain west for that matter, the high country has hidden gems. Not secrets necessarily — somebody, maybe even many people, know about it, just not you.
Travelouttherecolorado.com

Happy Trails: A refreshing, scenic stroll around Palmer Lake's main attraction

The centerpiece of Palmer Lake, of course, is the body of water that is as central to the town’s story as the bordering train tracks. Gen. William Jackson Palmer founded the Denver-Rio Grande Railroad and the city of Colorado Springs to the south. Here, by 1872, his trains from Denver would stop and passengers would get off for a refreshing break. One of these passengers was Dr. William Findlay Thompson, a dentist who saw the potential for a resort community. He went about expanding the town into what it is.
Travelforesthillmessenger.com

Beat the Crowds with These Tahoe National Forest Campgrounds and Trails

This is one of our favorite times of the year, National Forest Week! National Forest Week is an annual celebration of our incredible National Forest System and all that it offers. It happens each year during the second full week of July. To celebrate NationalForestWeek in the Tahoe National Forest,...
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

This Waterfall Staircase Hike May Be The Most Unique In All Of Missouri

One of the best things about hiking in Missouri is all of the beautiful natural, and even manmade, wonders we come across. Most of us have probably stumbled across a little-known hidden gem at least once on our adventures. This waterfall staircase hike in Missouri boasts stunning natural scenery – from a tiny but beautiful […] The post This Waterfall Staircase Hike May Be The Most Unique In All Of Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
Travelbendpremierrealestate.com

Our First Experience With Hiking Permits 2021 - Green Lakes to Golden Lake

The Green Lakes trail, off Century Drive in the Central Oregon Cascades, has historically been one of the most popular hikes in Oregon. It has been used by families, trail runners, day hikers and backpackers for years as a beautiful and fairly easy hike to accomplish with the 4.5 miles and 1500 feet of gradual elevation change pretty doable for most. Over the years, we have hiked to Green Lakes many times, usually traveling on the east shore to the northern most lake, but enjoying the views and wildflowers and waterfalls of Fall Creek along the way. We have seen a huge increase of hikers traveling to Green Lakes over the years, but 2021 is the first year access to Green Lakes Trail is subject to the Central Oregon Wilderness Permit system. According to published articles, the Green Lakes/Soda Creek trails allow 80 day use permits and 14 overnight permits each day during the 2021 hiking season.
Mclean County, KYPosted by
WBKR

Kayak and Canoe Trip on the Rough River This Saturday

If you love to canoe and/or kayak, I mean, it is the weather for it, check out this trip coming up on Saturday. The Trail Task Forces in both Ohio County and in McLean County are presenting this event which will take paddlers along the upper Rough River. I have some good friends who have been working for the last several years on making the trail towns a reality here in the area, so go and enjoy the fruits of their labor.
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Hike smart this summer

The Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills wants residents to enjoy summer hiking, but also be aware of the dangers of heat and weather. Even though it’s very hot, trails in the McDowell Mountain Preserve are open from sunrise to sunset. Here are some tips for an enjoyable hike during the desert summer heat:
Lifestylelakeofthewoodsmn.com

Border Opening in Time for a NW Angle Late Summer / Fall Getaway

It’s the news many were looking to hear since the border closed March, 2020. Canada announced the border will open August 9, 2021 to Americans who have a vaccination card combined with a negative COVID PCR (molecular) test less than 72 hours old. This is great news for those wanting to take advantage of late summer and fall up at the NW Angle.
TravelPosted by
DFWChild

Zion National Park: Planning a Summer Family Vacation

One of our family goals for this year is to get outside and explore nature more. When we saw photos of a neighbor’s trip to Zion National Park, we knew it would be a great destination to make that happen. Here’s what I learned and recommend when it comes to taking a trip to Zion with a kiddo.
Truckee, CAthetahoeweekly.com

Reservations open for Frog Lake huts

Truckee Donner Land Trust is now accepting reservations for the new Frog Lake Backcountry Huts that will be open starting Dec. 21 for the winter, snow conditions permitting. Frog Lake Backcountry Huts are located near Donner Summit just northwest of Truckee. At 7,600 feet, Frog Lake sits on a granite moraine, surrounded by red fir and Jeffrey pine. The 1,000-foot-high Frog Lake Cliff overlooks the huts from across the lake, which lights up with the sunrise each morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy