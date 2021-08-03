Ripken in review

Lawrence County catcher Carter Davis makes a pickoff throw to first base during one of his team’s games at the 12-year-old Cal Ripken Ohio Valley Regional in Lexington, Ky., last week. Contributed photo Lawrence County’s 12-year-old Cal Ripken all-star baseball team went 1-2 at the Ohio Valley Regional Tournament in Lexington, Ky., last week. The Lawrence County squad finished their postseason run with a record of 5-3, which included a state championship. Team members pictured are: (front L-R) Carter Davis,Logan Rodrick, Levi McCullough, Brody Wattles, Jaxon Kiser and Keegan Liston. In back are: (L-R) coach Corey Davis, coach Chauncey Rodrick, Alex Schneider, Zadyn Loudermilk, Ross Moore, Hudson Meek, Marcus Davis, Jeryn Tarr, Aiden Decker, coach John Wattles and coach Kyle Meek. Contributed photo.
