Branson, MO

Ripken in review

By Amanda Sullivan
bransontrilakesnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Cal Ripken Major70 World Series records have been set at Ballparks of America. The games were first held in Branson in 2017. That year, only one record was broken. Austin Francis of Troy, New York, pitched 27 strikeouts in a series. Japan went on to win the title of World Champion.

Baseballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Fear 808 heading to Cal Ripken 10U World Series; Kalanianaole Athletic Club wins 12U Regional

Jul. 25—Fear 808 (Hawaii Kai ) is heading to the Cal Ripken World Series after winning the 10-under Pacific Southwest Regional in Price, Utah. Fear 808 earned two wins on Saturday by mercy rule, defeating Visalia, Calif., 10-5 in five innings in the semifinals, and Emery, Utah, 11-1 in four innings in the championship. Fear 808 advances to the 10u World Series, which will be played in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., starting on Aug. 6.
Lexington, KYroblawnews.com

Cal Ripken 12s go 1-2 at Ohio Valley Regional

Lawrence County catcher Carter Davis makes a pickoff throw to first base during one of his team’s games at the 12-year-old Cal Ripken Ohio Valley Regional in Lexington, Ky., last week. Contributed photo Lawrence County’s 12-year-old Cal Ripken all-star baseball team went 1-2 at the Ohio Valley Regional Tournament in Lexington, Ky., last week. The Lawrence County squad finished their postseason run with a record of 5-3, which included a state championship. Team members pictured are: (front L-R) Carter Davis,Logan Rodrick, Levi McCullough, Brody Wattles, Jaxon Kiser and Keegan Liston. In back are: (L-R) coach Corey Davis, coach Chauncey Rodrick, Alex Schneider, Zadyn Loudermilk, Ross Moore, Hudson Meek, Marcus Davis, Jeryn Tarr, Aiden Decker, coach John Wattles and coach Kyle Meek. Contributed photo.
Ocala, FLStar-Banner

Ocala Rotary Sportsplex hosting Cal Ripken 8U Machine Pitch World Series

The Cal Ripken World Series is back in Ocala, running six days this week at the Rotary Sportsplex. The city has hosted the event four times previously (2010 Cal Ripken 10U World Series, 2013 Cal Ripken 9U World Series, 2014 Babe Ruth 14U World Series, 2016 Cal Ripken 12U World Series), but this is its first in five years. This year's tournament is the 2021 Cal Ripken 8U Machine Pitch World Series.
Branson, MObransontrilakesnews.com

Two teams to represent area in Cal Ripken Major70 World Series

The Cal Ripken Major70 World Series is right around the corner, and two teams from Branson are going to be a part of it. Since coming to play at Ballparks of America, Babe Ruth League has tried to get a Branson team into every World Series. Branson’s 12 & under A team was set to play in Pool A. The B team played in the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament that ended on Sunday.
New Canaan, CTStamford Advocate

New Canaan 12-year-old All-Stars heading to Cal Ripken World Series

New Canaan Baseball will be represented on a national stage when the New Canaan 12-year-old All-Star team travels to Missouri for the Cal Ripken Major70 World Series next week. New Canaan won its way through the District, State and finally the New England Regional Tournament to qualify for the World...
Owensboro, KYWTVW

Owensboro Eastern All-Stars to compete in Cal Ripken World Series

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Eastern All-Stars will soon be headed where no team before them has gone before. The 12U baseball team will be headed to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Aug. 7 to compete in the Cal Ripken World Series. It’s a feat no other team in the program’s history has accomplished, so the team is anxious to make their debut.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Eastern 12U's headed to Ripken World Series

The Owensboro Eastern 12U All-Stars are heading to the Cal Ripken Baseball World Series. Eastern advanced by defeating Green County 6-4 in the Ohio Valley Regional championship game on Sunday at South Bend. Ind. With Eastern trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Alex Hood delivered a clutch...
Iowa StatePosted by
Y105

Good Morning America Coming to Dyersville, Iowa on August 11th

The little town of Dyersville, Iowa is getting even more national exposure related to the first ever regular season Major League Baseball game to be played in the state of Iowa. Good Morning America has announced plans to broadcast live between 6am and 9am on Wednesday August 11th, one day prior to the big game.

