MTE Corporation Launches Highest Performance Capacitors for the Power Quality Market

Aug. 5, 2021 The aluminum electrolytic capacitor market is evaluated at US$6,379.323 million for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.56% to reach the market size of US$7,111.326 million by the year 2026.Aluminum electrolytic capacitors are one of the most widely used electrolytic capacitors in which anode electrode is made of pure aluminum foil and the capacitors have high volumetric capacitance. Electric vehicles are being seen as the future of vehicles and as a result, the electric vehicles market is witnessing significant growth, and as the aluminum electrolytic capacitors are widely being used in electric vehicles, it is anticipated to propel the growth of the aluminum capacitor market during the forecast period. Also, as the miniaturization of electronic devices is on the rise, the demand for aluminum electrolytic capacitors has increased, which is projected to elevate the growth of the aluminum electrolytic capacitor market in the coming years. With the rising demand, various companies have been launching new and innovative products in the market which is further anticipated to contribute to market growth. For instance, in November 2020, TDK launched a series of high CV aluminum electrolytic capacitors which feature snap-in terminals to facilitate easy PCB mounting.The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease harmed the aluminum electrolytic capacitor market. Due to the lockdowns implemented in most parts of the world, the supply chain of the market was impacted. The factories were shut down and there was a shortage of workers even in places where there was no lockdown, which led to a decline in the aluminum electrolytic capacitor market in the year 2020. But the effect was short-term and the market is anticipated to continue growing at its normal pace once the situation gets normal. Rise of electric vehicles. The electrolytic capacitors are used in electric vehicles for high-density power delivery, and the aluminum electrolytic capacitors are preferred due to their high efficiency. This is the reason why, with the rise in the usage of electric vehicles, the growth of the aluminum electrolytic market is anticipated to surge during the forecasting period. According to IEA, electric cars witnessed global sales of 2.1 million in 2019 and exceeded the sales of 2018 which was considered a record year. Also, electric cars witnessed a substantial year-on-year increase of 40%. The year 2020 saw an increase in electric car sales by 43% over 2019 despite the pandemic. Only 10 thousand electric cars were there on the road in 2010 which rose to more than 10 million in 2020. Many countries have been developing the charging infrastructure in their country at a substantial rate to provide for an appropriate infrastructural environment for the rise in electric car sales.