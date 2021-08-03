Cancel
Thibodaux, LA

Diocese confirms masks will be required for all employees, students in kindergarten and up

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Bishop Fabre released updated guidance for the schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. To the Catholic Schools Family of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux:. In full alignment with the most recent federal and state guidance, including the directives announced by Governor John Bel Edwards Monday, I am providing this updated list of safety protocols as our Catholic schools’ family in the diocese begins their safe return to our classrooms this week.

