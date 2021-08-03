Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue creates shift training safety officer positions; announces promotions

Posted by 
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZF5u_0bGX0upm00

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (August 3, 2021) – Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Chief Mark Foulks has announced the promotions of three employees to newly created shift training/safety officer paramedic positions.

The new safety officers are assigned to the medical services division to assist with daily EMS operations, to deliver advanced level medical training, and to provide a critical safety component to incident scenes across the city.

Troy Tayse received a promotion from Captain to the newly created position. Tayse is assigned to A Shift. He began his employment with the department 14-years ago.

Josh Oliver served as Captain before being promoted. Oliver is assigned B Shift. He is a 23-year veteran of MFRD.

Mitchell Whittenburg served as an Engineer before the promotion. Whittenburg is assigned to C Shift. His career with MFRD spans 18-years.

“All three employees are deserving of the promotion; they’re all proven leaders,” Foulks said. “Training is a top priority for our department, and the new shift training/safety officers have the expertise and character to assume these leadership roles.”

The promotions became effective Thursday, July 15.

(###)

Comments / 0

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

79
Followers
136
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Murfreesboro is a city and county seat of Rutherford County, Murfreesboro is located in the Nashville metropolitan area of Middle Tennessee, 34 miles (55 km) southeast of downtown Nashville.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Government
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mfrd#Ems#B Shift#C Shift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

(CNN) — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals -- and more medals overall -- than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy