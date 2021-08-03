Cancel
Kansas State

Kansas AG assures Kansans that election crimes will be prosecuted

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas AG Derek Schmidt has assured Kansans that he will uphold and prosecute election crimes, regardless of a District Attorney’s decision not to. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says in light of a recent announcement by the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office that it will not prosecute certain election crimes, he has assured Kansans that election crimes will still be prosecuted.

