Kansas AG assures Kansans that election crimes will be prosecuted
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas AG Derek Schmidt has assured Kansans that he will uphold and prosecute election crimes, regardless of a District Attorney’s decision not to. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says in light of a recent announcement by the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office that it will not prosecute certain election crimes, he has assured Kansans that election crimes will still be prosecuted.www.wibw.com
