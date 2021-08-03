Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women, Investigation Finds
Following a months-long investigation into misconduct allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York State attorney general Letitia James believes the governor “sexually harassed several women,” many of them employees. On Tuesday, James’s office confirmed, with the release of its findings, that Cuomo’s behavior violated state and federal law. Investigators detailed allegations from 11 women, concluding:www.thecut.com
