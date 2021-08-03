Two Sets Of Operators Gearing Up To Open New Blaze Pizza Locations Out West

TR Robertson –Owners Joey Freis and Mitchell Millar, of Best Pizza & Brew Restaurant, are wrapping up all the final touches on Vista’s newest restaurant set to open next week. The 5th and largest of the Best Pizza & Brew restaurants is located in the former Town Hall Public House which was the former Flying Pig at 230 S. Santa Fe. Ave, along the Paseo Santa Fe corridor. The San Diego based chain specializes in New York style pizza and a plethora of other items on the menu. The 3,600 sq. ft. facility will seat around 175 patrons and has an outdoor area for more customers. There is also a private room that can hold 10-12 people for private gatherings. Customers can choose from numerous table and booth areas as well as an individual seat bar area with over 30 craft beers on tap. Owner Joey Freis said they plan on adding numerous tastings from Vista’s craft beer industry. Some of the beers on tap include Best Pizza IPA, Alaskan Amber, Ale Smith, Latitude 33, Mother Earth, Belching Beaver and much more.