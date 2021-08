Where to Go Paddleboarding, Canoeing, or Kayaking Near Philadelphia. We all know what Philly is like in the summer—hot. A large part of surviving is going in search of water. The obvious choices are local public pools, splash pads and spraygrounds, or an escape to the shore. But if you're looking to do something a little out of the ordinary, there are also several great places to go paddleboarding, canoeing, or kayaking near Philadelphia. These activities are simple enough that kids can learn them quickly, which makes them a great activity for the family.