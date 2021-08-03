Cancel
California State

California, North Dakota manufacturers bring jobs to state

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Manufacturers from California and North Dakota have announced plans to locate facilities in separate locations in North Carolina, bringing nearly 500 jobs, officials said Tuesday.

California pharmaceutical giant Amgen says it plans to build a manufacturing facility in Holly Springs and create more than 350 jobs after it landed an incentive package from the state and local governments, news outlets reported.

Amgen will get a Job Development Investment Grant from the state worth around $12.6 million. Locally, Wake County and Holly Springs will add around $22.8 million in incentives to the project as well, officials said.

In addition, the N.C. Economic Investment Committee says Steffes, a manufacturer of equipment used in oil exploration and agriculture, is investing almost $21 million into updating a facility in Shelby. The initiative will create 130 new jobs between 2021 and 2025, according to the committee.

North Carolina beat out two other states to land the project; the company was also considering sites in Dorchester County, S.C. and Greene County, Tenn., according to the committee.

Steffes, which was established in 1947, has two additional manufacturing facilities in North Dakota and customer support facilities in Wyoming, Texas and Oklahoma, according to its website.

California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

California hydroelectric plant shut as water level drops

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Drought-stricken California on Thursday shut down one of its largest hydroelectric plants because there’s not enough water to power it. The six-turbine Edward Hyatt Power Plant was taken off-line after the water level in the Oroville Dam reservoir that feeds it sank to an historic low of less than 642 feet (195.7 meters) above mean sea level.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Coast Guard: 6 dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A sightseeing plane crashed Thursday in southeast Alaska, killing all six people on board, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The plane’s emergency alert beacon was activated around 11:20 a.m. when the plane crashed in the area of Misty Fjords National Monument, near Ketchikan, the Coast Guard and Federal Aviation Administration said. A helicopter company reported seeing wreckage on a ridgeline in the search area, and Coast Guard crew members found the wreckage around 2:40 p.m. A Coast Guard helicopter lowered two rescue swimmers to the site, and they reported no survivors, the agency said.

