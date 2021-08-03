3 teenagers shot in separate attacks within about 8 hours in Chicago; man shot while driving car but 10-year-old girl passenger escapes injury
When a 16-year-old boy was shot while walking home around 4 a.m. Tuesday, he became the third teenager shot in Chicago in about eight hours, according to Chicago police. The boy was in the 300 block of South Albany Avenue in East Garfield Park when someone in a dark-colored Honda sedan shot at him, striking him once in one of his legs, according to a police media notification.www.tribuneledgernews.com
