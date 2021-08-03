HOTLE: No place like home

If a vacation is done right it should be a strange mix. On one hand, you have a wonderful time but on the other hand you should be very eager to go home when it is over. This last weekend I took my first vacation in probably about three years. Yes, I have taken days off in the past, but usually these end up being work days and I usually am busier than I would be had I just stayed at work. The idea of actually taking a few days to recharge was very appealing and with both the Chicago Horror Convention and Lollapalooza 2021 going on in Chicago, Ill., it seemed like a good time to get away for a few days.