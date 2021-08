The Tribeca Festival, a longtime mid-spring event whose 20th edition this year took place in June due to Covid-19 complications, will stick with the later timeframe in 2022. Organizers announced the fest will run from June 8 to 19 next year. Through its first two decades, the festival had always been in April, occasionally stretching into May, and falling between SXSW and Cannes. After taking root as a film-focused event, the festival has become more multi-faceted, even dropping the word “film” from its official name as it has added other offerings.