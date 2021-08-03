Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Reported Borussia Dortmund target Merih Demiral set for Atalanta move

By Tushar Bahl
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral, who has been linked with Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks, looks to be closing in on a move to Atalanta. Reports in Italy claimed last month that Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Merih Demiral from Juventus. But now it appears that he is on his way to Italian side Atalanta. According to Fabrizio Romano, Atalanta are closing in on the signing of Demiral on an initial loan deal with an option to buy for around 30 million euros.

bvbbuzz.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

120K+
Followers
314K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Hummels
Person
Manuel Akanji
Person
Michael Zorc
Person
Merih Demiral
Person
Soumaila Coulibaly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Atalanta#Italy#Juventus#Italian#Tottenham Hotspur#Bayer Leverkusen#Turkish#Hummels#Bvb#Rb Leipzig#The Black And Yellows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
UEFAnewsbrig.com

Borussia Dortmund to sign PSV Eindhoven star Donyell Malen for €30 million

According to Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund are close to confirming a move for Donyell Malen with the Dutchman set to complete a medical following an agreement for €30 million. The 22-year-old showcased his skills at Euro 2020 and has been linked with a move away from PSV Eindhoven this summer.
UEFAgoal.com

Haaland signs shirt of child pitch invader during Borussia Dortmund friendly

The Norwegian striker, who is seeing questions asked of his future this summer, granted a bizarre request during a meeting with Athletic Club. Erling Haaland has signed plenty of autographs during the course of his career, but few will have been as bizarre as the one he gave to a child pitch invader during a friendly clash with Athletic Club.
Soccerchatsports.com

Borussia Dortmund 'set to seal £26m switch for Liverpool target Donyell Malen as PSV Eindhoven forward replaces Jadon Sancho at Bundesliga giants after impressing at Euro 2020'

Donyell Malen is reportedly set to move to Borussia Dortmund following some impressive displays at Euro 2020. The 22-year-old finished as the second-top goalscorer in the Eredivisie last season with PSV Eindhoven and then shone as the Netherlands made it to the round of 16 before being eliminated by the Czech Republic.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Four players suffer injuries as Borussia Dortmund are beaten by Athletic Bilbao in St. Gallen

Multiple players suffered injuries as Borussia Dortmund suffered a 2-0 defeat in their pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. The beautiful city of St. Gallen was the host of Borussia Dortmund’s toughest pre-season challenge so far. Not only did Athletic Bilbao get the win, but the Black and Yellows were also plagued by a number of injuries. Gio Reyna, Marius Wolf, Mahmoud Dahoud and youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens all suffered knocks.
SoccerYardbarker

Juventus sets a condition for selling Demiral to European giants

Merih Demiral faces an uncertain future at Juventus and one of the clubs that wants to sign him is Borussia Dortmund. The German club is one of Europe’s most recognisable in buying and developing players. Demiral has been struggling for minutes at Juve and he could establish himself at the...
Soccer90min.com

Donyell Malen close to €34m Borussia Dortmund transfer

Borussia Dortmund are closing in on the signing of PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Donyell Malen, with the player believed to have travelled to Germany over the weekend for a medical and the clubs ironing out the finer details of the transfer. Malen spent time in the youth ranks at...
SoccerTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Borussia Dortmund confirm signing of PSV winger Malen

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Donyell Malen from PSV. The Dutch forward has been brought in to replace Jadon Sancho, who joined Manchester United last week. Malen, who was also linked with Liverpool, scored 19 goals and supplied eight assists in the Eredivisie last season. He was pictured...
SoccerTribal Football

Borussia Dortmund attacker Brandt: AC Milan, Lazio rumours nice

Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt has cooled talk of interest from Sere A. Brandt has been linked with Lazio and AC Milan this summer. But Brandt says: "I have never fed these transfer rumours. “They came from the newspapers in Italy. “Of course, it's nice when other clubs express...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Jadon Sancho’s five best performances for Borussia Dortmund

After spending four seasons with Borussia Dortmund, Jadon Sancho’s time in Germany has officially came to an end as he joins Manchester United. We take a look at some of his best performances for the Black and Yellows. Jadon Sancho played 137 games for Borussia Dortmund, making his debut in...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund face uncertainty over Mats Hummels injury

Mats Hummels is set to link up with his Borussia Dortmund teammates in Bad Ragaz on Tuesday. But his patellar tendon injury looks set to force him to miss the start of the season. It was reported earlier this month that Mats Hummels is still struggling with the patellar tendon...
UEFAYardbarker

Milan pushing to land €20m Borussia Dortmund forward – the situation

AC Milan are focusing on Julian Brandt of Borussia Dortmund to reinforce the playmaker position, according to a report. According to TMW, the German attacking midfielder is out of favour after an anonymous season at Borussia Dortmund under the guidance of coach Lucien Favre. However, with the arrival of Marco Rose as the new head coach, the cards on the table could change.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Mahmoud Dahoud signs one year contract extension with Borussia Dortmund

Mahmoud Dahoud has signed a contract extension with Borussia Dortmund that will keep him at the club until 2023. Mahmoud Dahoud’s contract with Borussia Dortmund was due to expire at the end of the upcoming season. But the two parties were in negotiations over an extension. Now an agreement has finally been reached and the midfielder will stay on with the Black and Yellows at least until the end of the 2022/23 season.
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona fullback Sergino Dest attracted Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund offers

Barcelona fullback Sergino Dest has turned down offers from England, Germany and France this summer. The USA international has fielded offers from Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in recent weeks, reports Sport. But Dest has resisted all three proposals as he wishes to remain with Barca. Dest has competition...

Comments / 0

Community Policy