Mental health services disrupted across Europe during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic
A large-scale European survey has revealed significant changes in mental healthcare service delivery during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The research, published in European Psychiatry, has found that mental health services were disrupted across Europe during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic (April 2020) despite World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.medicalxpress.com
Comments / 0