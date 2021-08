If you are looking into Kitchen design, it’s time to think about how your kitchen will function during the summer. Cooking in summer means managing the heat in the kitchen and simplifying your recipes. Maybe you are seeking to step away from the stove or lose the motivation to cook in the kitchen during the summertime. Perhaps you favor lighter meals, and only use the kitchen sparingly. Or maybe your summer plans simply involve being out of the house more often and your time for cooking in the kitchen is limited.