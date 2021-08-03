Cancel
How Atlanta's marketing technology talent attracted Allbound's headquarters

By Erin Schilling
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 4 days ago
Software startup Allbound moved across the country for Atlanta’s marketing technology talent. Allbound is a partner relationship management software that helps company sales teams collaborate with other companies to increase their business. For example, a Zoom sales representative may sell other communication tools to their customers in a bundle, fulfilling customer needs and increasing business for all the companies involved, Allbound CEO Daniel Graff-Radford said.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

