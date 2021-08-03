Cancel
Health

SC Town's Mayor Resigns Due to Health

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDISTO BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina town's mayor is resigning due to unspecified health concerns. Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby said her resignation will be effective Aug. 5, news outlets reported Tuesday. Darby was elected in 2015, and helped lead the barrier island community through Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017.

South Carolina State
