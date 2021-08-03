SC Town's Mayor Resigns Due to Health

Please join Mayor Eli Beckman and Town Manager Todd Cusimano for this week’s virtual Corte Madera Community Chat. The Chat will take place on the second (2nd) and fourth (4th) Tuesday of every month from 4pm-5pm throughout the duration of the Shelter-in-Place Order. The chat will continue to be held through videoconference, using Zoom webinar. You can join the Chat beginning at 4pm using this link: https://tinyurl.com/y7chqd8d (webinar ID: 910-7929-1529). No pre-registration is needed, just click on the link beginning at 4pm, or any time after, to join in. After joining, you can use the “raise hand” icon, and you will be unmuted so that you can ask your question. Any use of profanity, obscenity and/or discriminatory language will not be tolerated and will result in dismissal from the meeting. You may need to download Zoom prior to joining the meeting, and all applications are available here: https://zoom.us/download.