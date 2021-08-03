Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

A healthy sleep habit

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting a good night's sleep is so important. Dara Kapoor, from Health Magazine, joins Better CT with some tips.

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Health Magazine#Better Ct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

There is evidence that higher levels of this vitamin leads to weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss, studies find. People lose more weight and belly fat when their vitamin D intake is higher. A study has shown that people drinking more...
Weight Lossredmond-reporter.com

Best Weight Loss Pills 2021: Top Fat Burner Diet Supplements

In recent years, people have become increasingly aware of their body image. While some choose to embrace it as it is, others need to change it because, at a certain point, it becomes harmful for your health. People resort to multitudes of ways to lose weight, such as low-calorie diets and exercise.
Weight LossPosted by
Medical Daily

12 Best Teas For Anxiety, Sleep & Weight Loss

For its soothing effect and refreshing taste, tea is one of the world’s most popular drinks. But did you know that it can also help with anxiety, sleep issues and weight loss?. A Guide to the Best Tea Brands. Used throughout centuries, tea is not only an enjoyable drink but...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Over 40? Here Are The Best Foods To Eat Every Day, Say Dietitians

Hate to break it to you, but once you're over 40, the risk of suffering from multiple chronic illnesses increases. Your body begins operating and responding differently than when you were younger—for example, your organs might not function as effectively due to cellular damage, and it's common to have problems affecting multiple organs at the same time.
Home & GardenForbes

10 Products To Create A Healthy Bedroom For Better Sleep

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Looking to raise your energy levels, elevate your mood and increase productivity throughout the day? All of these benefits and more...
Posted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The Best Foods for Your Lung Health

All-day, every day, your lungs wage endless battles against bacteria, pollution and respiratory viruses. A good way to keep your lungs healthy and in tiptop shape can be through what you eat. Here are some nutrients and foods for healthy lungs to consider adding to your diet. Some nutrients are...
Weight LossWashington Times-Herald

Healthy habits that can become part of your daily routine

A person's habits can have a strong impact on his or her overall health. Unhealthy habits like smoking and living a sedentary lifestyle can increase a person's risk for various conditions and diseases. On the flip side, healthy habits like eating a nutritious diet and getting enough sleep can bolster a person's immune system and reduce his or her risk for various ailments.
Marina Del Rey, CAargonautnews.com

Healthy Toothpaste

Bite oral care products are good for teeth and the environment. Bite is an oral care line that was founded by Lindsay McCormick in 2018 after she realized just how many plastic toothpaste tubes she was throwing away. McCormick worked as a reality TV producer and was constantly traveling. She...
Healthbizjournals

Healthy building, healthy people

Crosstown Concourse serves up a healthy dose of a building with its sustainable design, wellness facilities, and social/arts programming. On any given day at Crosstown Concourse, you’ll find walking groups getting their steps in on Concourse’s seven public flights of stairs or meditation sessions underway in the Church Health meditation garden.
Mental HealthIowa State Daily

Galloway: Best habits for reducing depression

Everyone at some point in their lives has dealt with the occasional bout of depression. Depression is obviously on a spectrum of length in time and the intensity at which the person experiences the illness. This illness is hereditary and can be passed on through the family tree. Environment and life events also play a big role in how depression can affect a human being. We have all experienced at least some form of low-grade depression in our lives and I would like to explain some of my favorite ways of maintaining a healthy state of mind.
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

A Gastroenterologist Breaks Down 10 Gut-Healthy Habits To Try Throughout the Day

Unless you're experiencing gastrointestinal distress regularly, it can be easy to overlook your gut health. But even if your tummy technically feels fine, the makeup of your microbiome could be quietly impacting your mood, cognitive function, sleep, and more. And while you may have adopted a gut-healthy morning routine or learned to take care of your stomach's flora and fauna at night, you might be ignoring opportunities to optimize your microbiome throughout the day. Fortunately, Niket Sonpal, MD, an internist and gastroenterologist in New York City and faculty member at Touro College of Medicine, offers his best advice on how to improve gut health midday below.
FitnessKARK

Eating Healthy with The Healthy Chew Kitchen

The Olympics are in full swing and athletes have been preparing for months, if not years for this moment. Part of that is making sure their body is competition ready. And that starts with something as simple as eating healthy. Pete Nguyen with The Healthy Chew stopped by to talk...
Lifestylepurecountry1067.com

Mushrooms Are Healthy

Mushrooms contain natural vitamin D. And foods that contain vitamin D boost serotonin in the brain, putting you in a better mood. It’s easy to increase your intake of vitamin D this way — throw some mushrooms into your breakfast omelets or lunchtime salads.
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink to Reduce Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Inflammation can come about in all kinds of ways—sore muscles, pain and stiffness in your joints, and even chronic inflammation has been linked to different diseases, according to Harvard Health. While eating an anti-inflammatory diet is important for reducing the risk of different chronic diseases—like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more—there is one drink in particular that can help reduce inflammation right away, and that's tart cherry juice.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
MyTexasDaily

Doctor offers easy tips for coping with heartburn

(BPT) - If you’ve ever experienced heartburn, you know why it’s called that — you feel a burning sensation in your throat and upper chest, and even a bad taste in your mouth. While heartburn can have many triggers and causes, it is essentially due to the backward flow of acid, called acid reflux, when the muscles controlling the flow between the esophagus and stomach don't close completely.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Everyday Habits That Lead to Aging

When it comes to everyday behaviors that lead to aging, drinking excessive amounts of alcohol and smoking are fairly well-known offenders at this point — you don't need to be told they're bad for your health and appearance. But did you know there are other, less obvious factors that might be causing us to age prematurely? You might be surprised at how the most seemingly innocent habits might actually be causing significant damage to your DNA and undermining your otherwise healthy lifestyle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy