A healthy sleep habit

Everyone at some point in their lives has dealt with the occasional bout of depression. Depression is obviously on a spectrum of length in time and the intensity at which the person experiences the illness. This illness is hereditary and can be passed on through the family tree. Environment and life events also play a big role in how depression can affect a human being. We have all experienced at least some form of low-grade depression in our lives and I would like to explain some of my favorite ways of maintaining a healthy state of mind.