A healthy sleep habit

Unless you're experiencing gastrointestinal distress regularly, it can be easy to overlook your gut health. But even if your tummy technically feels fine, the makeup of your microbiome could be quietly impacting your mood, cognitive function, sleep, and more. And while you may have adopted a gut-healthy morning routine or learned to take care of your stomach's flora and fauna at night, you might be ignoring opportunities to optimize your microbiome throughout the day. Fortunately, Niket Sonpal, MD, an internist and gastroenterologist in New York City and faculty member at Touro College of Medicine, offers his best advice on how to improve gut health midday below.
Comments / 0