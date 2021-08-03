Cancel
COVID rates spike in Randolph County as Delta variant spreads and vaccinations slow

 2 days ago

Aug. 3—ASHEBORO — The much more contagious Delta variant has caused a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks in Randolph County and across North Carolina. In the last seven days alone, 220 new cases have emerged in the county, bringing the total case count to 15,789 and death count to 236.

